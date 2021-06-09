 
OpGen Group Company Ares Genetics Presents at AWS and Twist Bioscience Webinars

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease, today announced that its subsidiary Ares Genetics, which strives to become a leader in bacterial genomics and the AI-powered prediction of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), is developing a culture-free, genomic assay for comprehensive AMR surveillance. Dr. Johannes Weinberger, NGS Laboratory Director at Ares Genetics, offered insights into the ongoing assay development activities during a virtual conference presentation on May 26, 2021 sponsored by Twist Bioscience.

The Ares universal pathogenome assay (ARESupa) addresses important shortcomings of methods like PCR and metagenomics sequencing for microbial identification and detection of AMR markers. PCR-based tests, while accurate and fast, can only test for a small percentage of known pathogen genomes and resistance markers. While metagenomic sequencing, an emerging method for detecting a wide range of pathogen genomes, is suitable for pathogen identification, the method currently often fails to sensitively and reproducibly detect individual resistance genes or the small genome fragments indicative of AMR.

To overcome these limitations, scientists at Ares Genetics have mined ARESdb, which we believe to be an industry-leading proprietary database of genetic markers for AMR, to design a comprehensive target-enrichment next generation sequencing (NGS) panel encompassing more than 8,000 markers.

The results of a successfully completed internal study presented by Dr. Weinberger confirm the potential advantages of this approach: “When compared to metagenomic sequencing, the Ares universal pathogenome assay is proving to be more sensitive, detecting up to five times more markers for AMR. The sensitivity for AMR marker detection in native urine samples from septic patients with confirmed mono-infections in our study was determined to be between 94% and 100% when compared to comparator data obtained from whole genome sequencing of the corresponding bacterial isolate.”

Preliminary data on environmental samples confirm reproducibility down to DNA concentrations in the picogram range, demonstrating the potential suitability of this assay for the surveillance of antimicrobial resistance.

Proof of concept experiments performed in native septic urine samples suggest that data generated by using this assay are also compatible with Ares’ proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics for predictive antibiotic susceptibility testing (pAST), showing an average 92% concordance to culture and AST for E.coli and 10 tested compounds.

