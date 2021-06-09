 
Flora Growth Bolsters Executive Leadership with Strategic New Hires

New CRO, CFO to Help Company Transition into Growth and Commercialization Phase

TORONTO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora”, “Flora Growth” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and global manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands, is pleased to announce the appointments of Jason Warnock as Chief Revenue Officer (“CRO”), effective immediately, and Lee Leiderman as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective June 10, 2021. Lee succeeds Deborah Battiston, who is following her intended plan to retire from her role as CFO effective June 10, 2021.

Mr. Warnock is an accomplished global sales leader and executive, bringing more than 20 years of experience driving revenue growth and go-to-market strategy for high-profile, Fortune 500 brands. Mr. Warnock has spent the last 14 years in the cannabis, competitive advertising, communications, and emerging technology fields where his work focused on building companies and brands from the ground up, working on strategic mergers and acquisitions, and creating sustainable, resonant financing and marketing campaigns. He is experienced in delivering consistent and sustainable business results for numerous consumer packaged goods (“CPG” companies, developing high-performing teams, effective marketing communications, and unparalleled professional service delivery. As CRO, Mr. Warnock’s mandate is to drive Flora’s global growth strategy to meet increasing consumer demand for Flora’s premium brand and product portfolio.

Mr. Leiderman started his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers and held several corporate positions within Philip Morris International, Caterpillar and RR Donnelley, gaining substantial financial management experience for U.S.-listed public companies.  From April 2016 to May 2019, Mr. Leiderman served as the Chief Accounting Officer at OSI Group, and from May 2020 to present, he served as the CFO of Nurture Life Inc. He has an extensive background with over 25 years of experience, which includes public and private companies, mergers and acquisitions, transfer pricing, and investment analysis. Mr. Leiderman also has broad experience with fast-paced growth companies and infrastructure creation, having managed the financial teams for many successful international and domestic companies. Mr. Leiderman is a CPA with a BA in Accounting and International Business from Susquehanna University. 

