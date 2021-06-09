 
Oshkosh Corporation unveils Volterra platform of electric fire and emergency vehicles

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, announced today that its Fire & Emergency segment unveiled the Volterra platform of electric vehicles with the introduction of two new trucks under the Pierce Manufacturing and Oshkosh Airport Products brands.

Oshkosh Corporation is a global innovator that has been developing electric products and equipment since the mid-1990s when the Company’s JLG Industries business launched its first electric boom lift. The Volterra platform unveiling continues Oshkosh Corporation’s long and successful history of electrification across a broad spectrum of products.

“With more than two decades of electrification experience, we will continue to introduce electric vehicles and products that are environmentally responsible and purpose-built to enhance safety, productivity and performance,” said John Pfeifer, Oshkosh Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to serving the municipal and airport fire and emergency markets with the Volterra platform of electric vehicles.”

The first Pierce Volterra zero-emissions pumper has been placed on duty with the City of Madison Fire Department in Wisconsin, making this the first electric fire truck in service in North America. The Volterra pumper is serving front line duty at Station 8, the City of Madison’s busiest fire station, supporting a population of over 250,000. Simultaneously over the next several months, the Striker Volterra performance hybrid Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) vehicle will be showcased at airports across the United States, providing firefighters the opportunity to experience first-hand our revolutionary Volterra technology.

“Category leading innovations, developed with direct input from our customers, is a hallmark of our Company. It’s all about serving the needs of first responders,” said Jim Johnson, Oshkosh Corporation Executive Vice President and President, Fire & Emergency. “Our electric vehicles designed around Oshkosh Corporation’s proprietary and patented technologies will provide the environmental benefits fire departments request, without compromising on the leading-edge operational performance, functionality, safety attributes, customization, or the traditional configurations and styling customers expect from our fire apparatus.”

