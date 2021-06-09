 
Water Technologies International, Inc. Teams with Terra Sustainable Technologies, PBC to Offer Alternative Energy Powered AWGs

Autor: Accesswire
09.06.2021, 14:00  |  101   |   |   

The Company is Working with Terra to Design & Deploy Next Generation Energy Efficient Alternative Energy Powered Atmospheric Water Generators

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTC PINK:WTII) the leader in atmospheric water generation, technology, production and design announced today that it has signed an agreement with Terra Sustainable Technologies, PBC., a part of Terra Group Holdings, LLC. out of Austin, TX., to offer Atmospheric Water Generators that are powered by alternative energy. Terra Sustainable Technologies will custom designs systems using solar, wind turbine, geothermal and waste to energy systems to provide electricity to power the atmospheric water generators.

Terra Sustainable Technologies, based in Austin, TX, with operations globally, is a problem-solving entity, and its team is working tirelessly to tackle some of the world's most pressing economic, environmental, and conservation focused issues in Agriculture, Energy, Healthcare, Mobility, Water and Waste. By using Terra's patented and fully integrated sustainable technology systems, businesses, governments, and non-profits can be confident that their solutions will not only be cost effective and efficient, but also clean and secure far into the future. For more information on Terra Sustainable Technologies, please visit www.terrasustainable.bz

Terra CEO Tony Saxton said, "I am excited to join forces with Water Technologies to bring uniquely designed alternative energy powered atmospheric water generators to our existing clients as well as to new markets around the world. This is a win, win for both of our companies."

Water Technologies, Inc.'s CEO, William Scott Tudor, said, "Terra Sustainable is a great partner to integrate alternative energy solutions, including wind, solar and more into our patented atmospheric water generators immediately, as the global water crisis continues to get worse. In that regard, we plan to offer our 1-to-5-ton units with Terra's alternative energy solutions, which will quickly be followed by our larger commercial solutions for hotels and resorts, alongside our commercial and industrial wastewater and desalinization solutions capable of cleaning hundreds of thousands of gallons of drinking water, which is essential for ecofriendly communities. These new integrated solutions will also help with electricity costs that are especially important in markets outside the U.S., thereby solidifying our ability to license, market, and distribute our product line. I'm extremely optimistic about our future here in the U.S. and broad!"

