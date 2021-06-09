Smith-Midland Licenses' Jensen Precast to Manufacture J-J Hooks(R) Barrier for the California Infrastructure Market

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) today announces the execution of a significant milestone in the Company's strategic growth initiatives in California. Smith-Midland's licensing subsidiary Easi-Set …

As announced earlier this year, The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) gave full approval for MASH* tested J-J Hooks portable concrete barrier in two lengths (12.5 and 20-foot), for all widely used applications, including free-standing , pinned for asphalt surfaces, bolted for concrete surfaces, and bridge decks. The potential market is massive. Caltrans has advertised over 10,000,000 linear feet of project bids on highway safety barrier in the past 4 years.

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) today announces the execution of a significant milestone in the Company's strategic growth initiatives in California. Smith-Midland's licensing subsidiary Easi-Set Worldwide has signed an agreement with one of the West Coast's premier precasters, Jensen Precast, to manufacturer their patented J-J Hooks highway barrier system.

Foto: Accesswire

J-J Hooks are currently the only MASH tested, multi-functional precast concrete safety barrier approved for use in California, the second largest highway system in the country. This previously untapped market creates tremendous tailwinds for Smith-Midland's proprietary product.

"With the sunseting announcement of the current California K-Rail barrier system by Caltrans, and the many large upcoming roadway projects like Riverside and San Bernadino, Jensen is posed to make a huge and immediate impact on the growth of our J-J Hooks brand," said Art Miles, President of Easi-Set Worldwide.

Jensen Precast will now be able to provide J-J Hooks barrier to road contractors across the state. Manufacturing will take place in both Northern and Southern California facilities, allowing efficient logistical accessibility. Founded by Don Jensen in 1968, Jensen Precast is one of the largest independently owned precast concrete manufacturing companies in the United States. With corporate headquarters in Reno, Nevada, the family owned company has production facilities throughout Nevada, Arizona, California, Oregon, Washington, and Hawaii. Jensen's manufactured products are specified by more than 75 agencies and utilities, including over 20 years of highway barrier experience.