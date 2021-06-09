Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. Commences Trading on the OTCQB

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE: LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51) ("Liquid Avatar Technologies" or the "Company"), a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company is excited to announce …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. ( CSE: LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51 ) (" Liquid Avatar Technologies " or the " Company "), a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company is excited to announce that as of the opening of trading today, the Company's common shares began trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "LQAVF". The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol LQID.

"We are excited to be able to offer our current and future US investors the opportunity to trade on the OTCQB Market," said David Lucatch, CEO. "This is the first step in expanding our regulated market activities beyond our initial listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, as we take our worldwide digital identity and verifiable credentials platform to global financial markets.

The Company believes that trading on the OTCQB is an extension of its capital markets strategy and will allow accessibility to a broader range of U.S. investors, as well as increasing liquidity in the United States. The Company previously traded in the U.S. under the symbol "TRWRF" on the OTC Markets Pink sheet market. The OTCQB is intended for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies providing the benefits of being publicly traded in the United States and is operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc.

The Company also reports that it is in the process of completing its application for DTC eligibility through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation that manages the electronic clearing, settlement and transfer of shares for publicly traded companies.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Liquid Avatar Operations Inc., focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity.

The Liquid Avatar App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want. www.liquidavatar.com