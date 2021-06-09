EnerDynamic Enters into Capital Markets Advisory Agreement with Belair Capital Advisors

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ('EnerDynamic' or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar technologies, is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of …

Belair will be paid a monthly fee of CAD$10,000 plus reasonable out of pocket expenses for its services. Belair has been engaged for a 12-month period and the Company reserves the right to extend the engagement for additional 12-month terms.

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ('EnerDynamic' or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar technologies, is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Belair Capital Advisors Inc. ('Belair'), a leading capital markets advisory firm servicing companies across the North American markets. Belair will provide investor relations and advisory services to EnerDynamic, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') approval.

About Belair Capital Advisors

Belair is a specialized investor relations and strategic communications firm focused on increasing investor and brand exposure across digital platforms. We provide cutting edge solutions with data driven results to pre-public and public companies looking to drive sales, attract capital and increase shareholder value. Central to Belair's value proposition is our integrated and multi-disciplinary team of seasoned professionals. From micro to mega-cap companies, Belair clients are serviced by senior management to ensure best in class advice, seamless execution and operational support. With offices in Toronto and Bluffton, S.C., our clients span North America and our shareholder outreach is global.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

For further information please contact:

John Gamble

Chief Executive Officer

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

Tel: 289-488-1699

Email: info@ehthybrid.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The statements herein that are not historical facts are forward‐looking statements. Forward-looking information relating to sales of the products (the 'Opportunities') involves risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, for the Opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although EnerDynamic believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information on the Opportunities outlined in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. EnerDynamic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

