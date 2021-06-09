Oryx Stainless Group opens new yard in Spain

Dordrecht (ots) - Oryx Stainless España S.L. proudly announces the opening of

its new yard in Vilanova i la Geltrú, 40 km south of Barcelona. The company,

established in 2020, is a 100% affiliate of the Oryx Stainless Group, one of the

leading international processors of stainless steel scrap.



The start of the Spanish operation is the next key step in implementing the Oryx

Stainless Group's strategy of becoming a close regional partner of existing and

new suppliers in selected markets and continuing its services as a reliable

provider of raw materials to international stainless steel producers.





The new operation is located in an attractive location with direct access to keycustomers, and high scrap availability due to significant manufacturing hubs inthe region.Oryx Stainless España's management consists of experienced employees of the OryxStainless Group, who will focus on providing outstanding professional servicesto their partners in Southern Europe.Jorge Rodriguez Cameselle, Managing Director of Oryx Stainless España: "OryxStainless has been active in the Iberian stainless steel scrap market for someyears already. Our team is very much looking forward to deepen the relationshipwith our suppliers and offer a new alternative to the existing buyers in theSpanish market."Tobias Kämmer, CEO of the Oryx Stainless Group: "We are happy to furtherintensify our relationship with our business partners in Southern Europe. OryxStainless España is committed to the Group's ESG (Environmental, Social,Governance) policy and will contribute to the supply of first class secondaryraw materials to secure a green and clean production of stainless steel byreducing significantly its CO2 footprint."Notes for the editorial staff:The Oryx Stainless Group , founded in 1990, is one of the world's leadingorganisations for raw materials used in the production of high-quality stainlesssteels. The Group focuses its business activities on the handling and processingof stainless-steel scrap into Oryx Stainless Blends. These secondary rawmaterial blends - individually adapted for the respective stainless-steelproducers - replace above all primary raw materials such as ferronickel,ferrochromium and ferromolybdenum.For more information, please contact:Oryx Stainless GroupOryx Stainless Holding B.V.'s-Gravendeelsedijk 159NL-3316 AS DordrechtAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/79929/4936892OTS: Oryx Stainless AG