Oryx Stainless Group opens new yard in Spain

Dordrecht (ots) - Oryx Stainless España S.L. proudly announces the opening of
its new yard in Vilanova i la Geltrú, 40 km south of Barcelona. The company,
established in 2020, is a 100% affiliate of the Oryx Stainless Group, one of the
leading international processors of stainless steel scrap.

The start of the Spanish operation is the next key step in implementing the Oryx
Stainless Group's strategy of becoming a close regional partner of existing and
new suppliers in selected markets and continuing its services as a reliable
provider of raw materials to international stainless steel producers.

The new operation is located in an attractive location with direct access to key
customers, and high scrap availability due to significant manufacturing hubs in
the region.

Oryx Stainless España's management consists of experienced employees of the Oryx
Stainless Group, who will focus on providing outstanding professional services
to their partners in Southern Europe.

Jorge Rodriguez Cameselle, Managing Director of Oryx Stainless España: "Oryx
Stainless has been active in the Iberian stainless steel scrap market for some
years already. Our team is very much looking forward to deepen the relationship
with our suppliers and offer a new alternative to the existing buyers in the
Spanish market."

Tobias Kämmer, CEO of the Oryx Stainless Group: "We are happy to further
intensify our relationship with our business partners in Southern Europe. Oryx
Stainless España is committed to the Group's ESG (Environmental, Social,
Governance) policy and will contribute to the supply of first class secondary
raw materials to secure a green and clean production of stainless steel by
reducing significantly its CO2 footprint."

The Oryx Stainless Group , founded in 1990, is one of the world's leading
organisations for raw materials used in the production of high-quality stainless
steels. The Group focuses its business activities on the handling and processing
of stainless-steel scrap into Oryx Stainless Blends. These secondary raw
material blends - individually adapted for the respective stainless-steel
producers - replace above all primary raw materials such as ferronickel,
ferrochromium and ferromolybdenum.

