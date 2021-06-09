 
Gamida Cell to Present Corporate Highlights at Multiple Investor Conferences in June

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for blood cancers and serious blood diseases, today announced that company management will present its corporate highlights at the following investor conferences in June:

  • JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference, June 16-17, 2021. In a fireside chat at 12:30 p.m. ET on June 16, 2021, management will discuss a corporate overview for 2021 with a special focus on multiple growth opportunities driven by advances in the development of omidubicel, a potentially life-saving NAM-enabled cell therapy with positive Phase 3 clinical data, and based on encouraging preliminary clinical results, NAM-enabled natural killer (NK) cell immunotherapies including GDA-201.
  • A.G.P. Summer Healthcare Symposium, June 17, 2021. The company will present its 2021 corporate highlights to investors in one-on-one meetings on June 17, 2021.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Gamida Cell is targeting a BLA submission for omidubicel, the first potential approval of a cell therapy for blood cancer patients in need of an allogeneic bone marrow transplant. In the second half of 2021, the Company is planning an IND submission to support the initiation of a Phase 1/2 clinical study of cryopreserved, off-the-shelf GDA-201 in patients with follicular and diffuse large b-cell lymphomas.

A live webcast of the JMP Securities fireside chat will be available on the “Investors & Media” section of Gamida Cell’s website at www.gamida-cell.com, and will be available for at least 14 days following the event.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell is an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for patients with blood cancers and serious blood diseases. We harness our NAM-enabled cell platform to create potential therapies with a curative approach for cancer patients in need of better treatment options. For additional information, please visit www.gamida-cell.com or follow Gamida Cell on LinkedIn or Twitter at @GamidaCellTx.

