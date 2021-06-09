 
OzarksGo Creates Bumper Crop of Connectivity with ADTRAN Fiber Access and Whole-Home Wi-Fi Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021   

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation multigigabit fiber and fiber extension broadband access solutions, today announced OzarksGo is leveraging a range of ADTRAN solutions to grow its fiber network and reach more subscribers. It selected the ADTRAN Total Access 5000 (TA5000) 10G fiber access platform with Combo PON technology, ADTRAN Mosaic Customer Experience, Powered by Plume and an assortment of optical network terminals and residential gateways for an end-to-end broadband access and whole-home Wi-Fi portfolio. These solutions will enable OzarksGo to cost-effectively deliver premium internet service in rural Oklahoma and Arkansas, improve customer service and reduce subscriber churn.

OzarksGo is a telecommunications subsidiary of Ozarks Electric Cooperative, offering all-fiber Gigabit internet, premium television and telephone services. The service provider needed to expand its network with XGS-PON technology to deliver next-generation capacity to more subscribers. So, OzarksGo turned to ADTRAN and its market-leading solutions.

“We've been delivering reliable broadband services for several years. We needed a solution to maintain our quality of service while increasing capacity throughout our fiber network while improving our Wi-Fi service and subscribers' experience in the home. ADTRAN has presented technology that will help our network achieve our goals,” said Steve Bandy, General Manager at OzarksGo. “ADTRAN’s Combo PON technology provides capacity for more speed, and the whole-home Wi-Fi solution allowed for an expanded option for us.”

ADTRAN’s Combo PON technology offers OzarksGo the flexibility to deploy both Gigabit-capable PON and multigigabit rate XGS-PON on the same platform across its network. The service provider can leverage the multigigabit speeds through XGS-PON, while also delivering Gigabit-capable speeds to its most rural communities. This provides a level of flexibility and differentiation that was unattainable prior to now.

OzarksGo is leveraging RDOF funding to deliver broadband to underserved areas, so quick deployment is important in order to avoid FCC delay penalties. The service provider is now adding 800 subscribers per month to address the growing broadband demand for applications like work-from-home, remote learning and precision farming. For example, local farmers connect their equipment to OzarksGo’s internet services to increase efficiencies and boost production. Chicken farmers leverage smart houses to remotely care for and monitor the chickens’ environment.

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
The City of Monroe Blankets Itself in Fiber with ADTRAN
02.06.21
Tavistock Selects ADTRAN’s XGS-PON to Deliver Florida’s First 10 Gbps High-Performance Broadband in New Sunbridge Community
15.05.21
ADTRAN, Inc. to Present at the Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on June 2, 2021