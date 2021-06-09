 
checkAd

SG Blocks Announces Appointments to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021, 14:15  |  69   |   |   

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Joseph Safina and David Villarreal to serve as members of the Company’s Board of Directors.

The appointments, which were effective May 28, 2021, increased the size of the Board from four to six members. The Board also named David Villarreal as its new lead independent Director. . Mr. Safina will serve on the audit committee, replacing Yaniv Blumenfeld, and the compensation committee. Mr. Villarreal will serve on the nominating, environmental, social and corporate governance committee and the compensation committee.

“We are extremely pleased to add Joseph Safina and David Villarreal to our Board of Directors,” stated Paul Galvin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Both Joseph and David bring deep operational leadership and financial acumen to the Board, and we look forward to their contributions as we continue our efforts to grow SG Blocks and execute on our plans.”1

Joseph Safina is a serial entrepreneur with over thirty years of experience in investment banking working with public and privately held small to mid-cap companies. Since 1997, Mr. Safina has been the principal of Safina Capital, an “all-stage” investment firm which offers its portfolio companies investment capital, strategic insight, global relationships and operational support. He has been instrumental in helping his clients with large-scale fund-raising, merger & acquisitions, business development, marketing and financial management. In 1988, Joseph Safina joined NYSE Member firm, Gruntal & Co., as a Senior Vice President. He was a top producer and was tasked with building Gruntal’s Corporate Finance Department. He left Gruntal & Co. in 1993 and founded Nichols, Safina, Lerner & Co. Inc. (NSL) - a New York-based broker dealer. As the C.E.O. of NSL, he navigated the firm from a start-up into a 200 employee, multi-location company. Mr. Safina also headed up NSL’s trading desk, making markets in hundreds of stocks and was profiled as one of the top ten Bankers in the country in R.J. Shook’s “The Winners Circle”. Mr. Safina has raced cars professionally for over ten years and has competed at the prestigious 24 Hours at Daytona, The 12 Hours of Sebring and The 24 Hours of Dubai representing BMW, Ford and Porsche with several IMSA podium finishes. He is also a pilot, scuba diver and competitive cyclist.

Seite 1 von 3
SG Blocks (new) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SG Blocks Announces Appointments to Board of Directors SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Joseph Safina and David Villarreal to serve as members of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Energous and Atmosic Achieve Industry First Interoperability Energy Harvesting, Advancing ...
Eastman to Sell Tire Additives Business Product Lines
Philip Morris International Opens Third Funding Round of PMI IMPACT
Organic Garage Provides Insight Into Ongoing Initiatives; Expansion Opportunities, Instacart ...
Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in ...
Merck Announces Supply Agreement with U.S. Government for Molnupiravir, an Investigational Oral ...
Lysogene Announces First Patient Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene Therapy for the ...
nVent Signs Agreement to Acquire CIS Global
Biocept and CLEARED4 Collaborate to Develop New Service for Managing COVID-19 Testing and Results ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.06.21
SG Blocks Executes Contract to Acquire Manufacturing Facility
02.06.21
SGB Development Corp. Acquires a Membership Interest in an Affordable Housing Entity in Atlanta, Georgia
25.05.21
SG Blocks Subsidiary Chicago Area Testing Deploys Medical Unit
17.05.21
SG Blocks Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
14.05.21
SG Blocks to Bring COVID-19 Testing to Food Network’s South Beach Wine & Food Festival
11.05.21
SGB Development Corp. Acquires Lago Vista Site on Lake Travis