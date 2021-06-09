 
checkAd

Mastercard True Name Feature Expands Across the Globe Supporting Transgender and Non-Binary Communities Worldwide

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021, 14:00  |  62   |   |   

As PRIDE month kicks off, Mastercard is proud to announce the expansion of its True Name card feature across the globe as Global Payments, a leading provider of payment technology and software solutions, implements this feature for its TSYS issuer customers. In addition, Mastercard partners across Europe and North America will enable cardholders to leverage their chosen name on their card offerings, including bunq and Monzo as the first issuers to implement in Europe and expanded deployment in North America through BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) and Republic Bank & Trust Company.

For many people around the world, the identity printed on their cards does not reflect who they truly are. True Name from Mastercard has been designed to change that, enabling people to display their preferred name on their card. As Mastercard seeks to achieve ubiquity for True Name across all card offerings, the collaboration with Global Payments ensures deeper market penetration.

True Name Enablement Expands in Launch Market North America: True Name continues to expand within North America, the introductory market for the feature, as partners across the region commit to enabling True Name for their cardholders. New deployments in the region include BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) and community institution Republic Bank & Trust Company who join BMO Harris and Citi in enabling True Name for their cardholders.

“We are excited to partner with Mastercard’s initiative of fostering a more inclusive and diverse community by providing our issuers and their cardholders the opportunity to participate in the True Name program,” said Gaylon Jowers, Senior Executive Vice President, Global Payments and President, TSYS Issuer Solutions. “We have a longstanding record of providing innovative solutions that put people at the center of payments.”

“We are proud that Mastercard is partnering with BM Technologies (BMTX) on its True Name initiative, which will become part of our white label banking product offering,” stated Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO and Founder of BM Technologies (BMTX). “Diversity and inclusion are fundamental components of our company and we hope our banking experience makes all of our customers feel empowered both individually and financially.”

True Name Achieves First Deployments Across Europe: True Name is expanding into the European market with the card feature being made available via challenger bank bunq in 30 markets across Europe. In addition, challenger bank Monzo becomes the first U.K. based issuer to partner with Mastercard on the True Name initiative, having enabled its customers to leverage their preferred name on their Monzo card and in the Monzo app since 2016.

Seite 1 von 2
Mastercard Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: MasterCard - Dieses Kurslevel ist wichtig
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mastercard True Name Feature Expands Across the Globe Supporting Transgender and Non-Binary Communities Worldwide As PRIDE month kicks off, Mastercard is proud to announce the expansion of its True Name card feature across the globe as Global Payments, a leading provider of payment technology and software solutions, implements this feature for its TSYS issuer …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Energous and Atmosic Achieve Industry First Interoperability Energy Harvesting, Advancing ...
Eastman to Sell Tire Additives Business Product Lines
Philip Morris International Opens Third Funding Round of PMI IMPACT
Organic Garage Provides Insight Into Ongoing Initiatives; Expansion Opportunities, Instacart ...
Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in ...
Merck Announces Supply Agreement with U.S. Government for Molnupiravir, an Investigational Oral ...
Lysogene Announces First Patient Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene Therapy for the ...
nVent Signs Agreement to Acquire CIS Global
Biocept and CLEARED4 Collaborate to Develop New Service for Managing COVID-19 Testing and Results ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
Mastercard Focuses on Digital Identity Innovation with Close of Ekata Acquisition
07.06.21
Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
07.06.21
5 Aktien, die man kaufen und ewig lange halten kann
31.05.21
Vergiss Dogecoin: Diese Aktien sind sehr viel bessere Käufe
21.05.21
Mastercard Partners with Conservation International to Protect and Restore Wildlife Habitats through New Line of Wildlife Impact Cards
20.05.21
EU-Banken wollen angreifen: Ein Paypal für Europa? „Man müsste etwas wirklich Neues aufbauen – Copy-Paste reicht da allein nicht aus“(1) 
18.05.21
Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
14.05.21
Mastercard and National Women’s Soccer League Announce Multi-Year Partnership Centered on Elevating Visibility for the Sport and Fan Engagement