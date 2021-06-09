MarketWise Partners with Junior Achievement to Promote Financial Literacy in Schools

“Over our twenty-year history, we have written volumes about how to think about earning, saving and growing your wealth in our free and paid subscription products and our educational materials about investing,” said Mark Arnold, CEO of MarketWise. “And we don’t know of another organization that has done more than Junior Achievement has to try to inspire and prepare teens for their future. Junior Achievement’s reputation and dedication to young people is well-known and unrivaled. Pairing our passion for financial literacy and Junior Achievement’s ability to connect with high school students was a natural fit and we’re very excited about working together over the years to come.”

MarketWise, LLC, formerly known as Beacon Street Group, LLC, a leading multi-brand digital subscription services platform that provides premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors, announced today that it is proud to partner with Junior Achievement to promote financial literacy for high school students in Baltimore, Maryland and South Florida.

As part of MarketWise’s continued commitment to financial literacy, the company will donate both money and time to help Junior Achievement through its 3DE program to weave financial education into a modern teaching format. Together, MarketWise and Junior Achievement will work to boost financial literacy through innovative education models and their shared goal is to give students the information that they need to achieve financial security and success in the future.

“Financial preparedness starts with education and 3DE’s unique approach will help students build a foundation for their financial future early on,” said Cynthia Cherry, Senior Director of Human Resources and member of the leadership team at MarketWise. “The organization’s mission to boost economic stability through education aligns with – and complements – our mission to empower people to take control of their financial futures.”

Jennifer Bodensiek, President & CEO of Junior Achievement in Baltimore, stated, “When we met with the leadership team at MarketWise, we were inspired by their enthusiasm and willingness to give their time and financial support. This partnership will empower high school students to learn how to apply foundational financial principles for greater future economic success. Given MarketWise’s long track record of educating individual investors about how to navigate the financial markets and their vast network of financial experts, we immediately saw the opportunity to engage their employees to give their time and energy back to local students and their families.”