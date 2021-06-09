 
ISG Partners with Cognigy to Bring Benefits of Conversational AI to Clients

ISG Automation, the pure-play intelligent automation business of Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, said today it has expanded its partner ecosystem by forming a partnership with Cognigy, a provider of conversational AI software for the enterprise.

Under the new partnership, ISG Automation will offer its clients the capabilities of the Cognigy.AI platform to automate customer and employee communications, while Cognigy clients will benefit from the strategy, design and implementation services offered by ISG Automation.

Conversational AI is a set of technologies that automates communications using text- or speech-based virtual assistants to create personalized customer and employee experiences at scale.

“Conversational AI is high on the automation agenda for many of our clients,” said Chip Wagner, CEO of ISG Automation. “While companies continue to embrace robotic process automation to make their back-office processes more efficient, seamless and integrated, the more visible benefits of automation are often seen through conversational AI as well as other elements of the intelligent automation product continuum. We see great potential in linking the two to deliver fast and frictionless customer experiences at lower cost and with greater efficiency.”

Founded in 2016, Cognigy is based in Düsseldorf, Germany, with offices in the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Japan and South Korea. The company’s core solution is Cognigy.AI, a low-code conversational AI platform, available on premises or in the cloud, that allows enterprise users to automate customer and employee engagement through natural language processing, via any channel and in any language.

“Many enterprises, especially during the pandemic, have discovered the power of conversational AI to lower costs and improve user experiences,” said Philipp Heltewig, CEO and co-founder of Cognigy. “Companies that invested in intelligent automation systems early on are now integrating them with conversational AI platforms. This solves an all-too-common challenge of bridging the gap between corporate systems and customer interactions.”

The Cognigy.AI platform gives end users the power to develop, deploy and maintain conversational AI automations across a variety of channels, including messaging apps, speech-based virtual assistants and chatbots. These automations support a range of enterprise functions, from customer service and IT help desk to operations, sales and marketing, and human resources.

ISG Automation’s alliance with Cognigy is in line with its strategy of partnering with the world’s leading automation software and service providers to bring the benefits of intelligent process automation to its clients.

ISG Automation is the pure-play intelligent automation unit of ISG with a full portfolio of services, including automation assessments and strategy, proof-of-concept deployments, implementation and integration of software bots, establishment of centers of excellence to scale automation, as well as training and managed services. For more about ISG Automation, visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

