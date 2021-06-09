Cyclo Therapeutics to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families suffering from diseases, today announced that N. Scott Fine, Chief Executive Officer, Sharon H. Hrynkow, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Senior Vice President for Medical Affairs, and Gerald F. Cox, MD, PhD, Acting Chief Medical Officer of Cyclo Therapeutics will present at the virtual JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 12:30 PM ET.
A live video webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Company’s website (www.cyclotherapeutics.com) and will be archived for 90 days following the event.
About Cyclo Therapeutics
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families suffering from disease. The Company’s Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is the subject of three ongoing formal clinical trials for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, (www.ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02939547, NCT02912793, NCT03893071 and NCT04860960). The Company is planning an early phase clinical trial using Trappsol Cyclo intravenously in Alzheimer’s Disease based on encouraging data from an Expanded Access program for late-onset Alzheimer’s Disease (NCT03624842). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol Cyclo are in development. For additional information, visit the Company’s website: www.cyclotherapeutics.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005244/en/
