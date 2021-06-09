AEye to Present at Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

AEye, Inc., (“AEye”) the global leader in active, high-performance LiDAR solutions, and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (Nasdaq: CFAC) (“CF III”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that AEye will be presenting at the following virtual investor and industry conferences.

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Date: June 10, 2021

Presentation Time: 12:50 PM ET / 9:50 AM PT

Baird Autonomous Vehicle Video Webcasts

Date: June 15, 2021

Presentation Time: 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT

Reuters Car of the Future

Date: June 15, 2021

Presentation Time: 12:20 PM ET / 9:20 AM PT

Conference Link: Click Here

Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

Date: June 16, 2021

Presentation Time: 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT

Webcast Link: Click Here

Credit Suisse Mobility Start-up Forum

Date: June 22, 2021

Available for Individual Meetings with Investors

A webcast for the Deutsche Bank event will also be accessible in the Investor Relations section of AEye’s website at https://www.aeye.ai/investor_relations/.

About AEye

AEye is the premier provider of high-performance, active LiDAR systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and robotic vision applications. AEye’s AI-enabled and software-definable iDAR (Intelligent Detection and Ranging) platform combines solid-state active LiDAR, an optionally fused low-light HD camera, and integrated deterministic artificial intelligence to capture more intelligent information with less data, enabling faster, more accurate, and more reliable perception. The company is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and backed by world-renowned financial investors including Kleiner Perkins and Taiwania Capital, as well as GM Ventures, Continental AG, Hella Ventures, LG Electronics, Subaru-SBI, Pegasus Ventures (Aisin), Intel Capital, SK Hynix and Airbus Ventures.

About CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF III focuses on industries where its management team and founders have experience and insights and can bring significant value to business combinations. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick.