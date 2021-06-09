AEye to Present at Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences
AEye, Inc., (“AEye”) the global leader in active, high-performance LiDAR solutions, and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (Nasdaq: CFAC) (“CF III”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that AEye will be presenting at the following virtual investor and industry conferences.
The Information AV Summit
Date: June 9, 2021
Presentation Time: 3:50 PM ET / 12:50 PM PT
Conference Link: Click Here
Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
Date: June 10, 2021
Presentation Time: 12:50 PM ET / 9:50 AM PT
Baird Autonomous Vehicle Video Webcasts
Date: June 15, 2021
Presentation Time: 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT
Reuters Car of the Future
Date: June 15, 2021
Presentation Time: 12:20 PM ET / 9:20 AM PT
Conference Link: Click Here
Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference
Date: June 16, 2021
Presentation Time: 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT
Webcast Link: Click Here
Credit Suisse Mobility Start-up Forum
Date: June 22, 2021
Available for Individual Meetings with Investors
A webcast for the Deutsche Bank event will also be accessible in the Investor Relations section of AEye’s website at https://www.aeye.ai/investor_relations/.
About AEye
AEye is the premier provider of high-performance, active LiDAR systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and robotic vision applications. AEye’s AI-enabled and software-definable iDAR (Intelligent Detection and Ranging) platform combines solid-state active LiDAR, an optionally fused low-light HD camera, and integrated deterministic artificial intelligence to capture more intelligent information with less data, enabling faster, more accurate, and more reliable perception. The company is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and backed by world-renowned financial investors including Kleiner Perkins and Taiwania Capital, as well as GM Ventures, Continental AG, Hella Ventures, LG Electronics, Subaru-SBI, Pegasus Ventures (Aisin), Intel Capital, SK Hynix and Airbus Ventures.
About CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF III focuses on industries where its management team and founders have experience and insights and can bring significant value to business combinations. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick.
