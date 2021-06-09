Nutrien Unveils Portfolio Approach to Carbon Program

In partnership with growers in North America, Nutrien’s carbon pilots involve collaboration with key industry partners and suppliers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Pilots are focused on gathering key learnings and generating carbon assets that can be scaled and monetized. Leveraging established protocols from government programs and standard bodies – Climate Action Reserve, Verra and Gold Standard – the pilots will also include execution partners Soil and Water Outcomes Fund and the Ecosystem Services Market Consortium (ESMC), of which Nutrien is a founding circle member.

Nutrien Ag Solutions, Nutrien’s retail business unit, is activating each partnership to test various ways to incentivize growers to adopt sustainable agricultural practices through the creation of high-quality, verified carbon assets. A diverse set of actions will be deployed for a variety of crops, soil types and climatic zones to unlock the potential to address the global greenhouse gas emissions challenge.

Strong interest from growers has resulted in the enrollment of more than 200,000 pilot acres in the company’s carbon program, exceeding the initial 100,000-acre target to adopt and integrate sustainable agronomic practices that improve nitrogen management and soil health, proven to generate positive carbon outcomes.

“Nutrien’s carbon program showcases how we’re delivering on our sustainability commitments through collaboration – creating a network of growers, suppliers, government and industry players to gather key learnings and scale this important initiative,” said Mayo Schmidt, president and CEO at Nutrien. “No one company, no single government and no standalone framework of regulations can effectively tackle the climate action we need alone. Only by working together can we make the meaningful changes needed to preserve our planet for future generations.”