Beachbody CEO Letter to Forest Road Shareholders

We never expected that over the following two decades, we would help create some of the most memorable fitness and nutrition content, reinvent mass-market healthy supplementation and be on the cutting edge of social commerce -- incentivizing the customer to help us achieve our mission of helping people achieve their goals to lead healthy fulfilling lives. We are proud of Beachbody’s powerful business model, incredible collection of assets, brands and loyal customers. Perhaps, most shocking, is that despite all of this, we are just getting started.

More than 22 years ago, I asked Jon Congdon if he would join me in creating a company that would take advantage of the growth in direct-to-consumer marketing and the internet for profitable distribution, the growing trend of in-home fitness and the development of online communities – which at the time were nascent and simply called “Message Boards.”

We’ve come a long way since the days of workout DVDs. The pivot to digital was a massive sea change, one that could have threatened our very existence. Instead, our team seized on this technological revolution as an opportunity, transforming the business to leverage the power of technology. We find ourselves again on the horizon of further growth and innovation and we couldn’t be more confident.

In addition to new approaches to live content, connected fitness, and subscription nutrition products we remain fiercely committed to the mission. The completion of the proposed transaction to merge with Forest Road Acquisition Corp. and Myx Fitness and become a publicly listed company presents us with the capital to invest in our business and accelerate growth beyond cash flow. We are poised to help tens of millions more people achieve their goals and lead healthy fulfilling lives…a mission we need now more than ever.

This opportunity is why I am all in. I have no plans to sell a share in this exciting transaction. I want to be perfectly aligned with our shareholders and customers: This company can and will grow to serve its customers with the total solution of fitness, nutrition and community more effectively and cost-efficiently than any competitor.

As we contemplated this decision to transform our private, founder-run company to a public company one thing was critical to me; that the company was positioned to maintain our relentless pursuit of helping people succeed. That focus is not only the very heart of the company, but also the very essence of our success. Our customers, coaches, super trainers, staff, management and soon-to-be public shareholders must be aligned on the long game: there are millions of people who need access to the real deal, the total solution. And we are the company committed not only to delivering on our promises of quality and efficacy, but to making our total solution available at an affordable price.