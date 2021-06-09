The Duckhorn Portfolio to Attend June Investor Conferences

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) (the “Company”) announced today that it will participate in the following investor conferences in June:

Tuesday, June 15, 2021: The Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Summit: Duckhorn will host a fireside chat beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Tuesday, June 22, 2021: Jefferies Consumer Conference: Duckhorn will host a fireside chat beginning at 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time.

All presentations will be virtual and can be accessed live on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.duckhorn.com/events-and-presentations and will be archived online.