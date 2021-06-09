 
checkAd

VMware Partners with Vapor IO on Multi-Cloud Services Grid to Simplify the Delivery of Distributed 5G Systems and Real-Time Edge Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021, 14:00  |  46   |   |   

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) and Vapor IO today announced they are building a Multi-Cloud Services Grid that integrates the VMware Telco Cloud Platform with Vapor IO’s Kinetic Grid platform, allowing developers and service operators to hypercompose grid services on-demand. The collaboration aims to greatly simplify and lower the costs of deploying distributed 5G systems and real-time applications by stitching together multiple cloud and edge environments into a unifying framework that can serve up resources for use, on-demand, across shared infrastructure.

“Today’s internet is too static, too siloed, and too unpredictable to deploy latency-sensitive applications, such as immersive gaming,” said Kaniz Mahdi, vice president of advanced technologies at VMware. “What we need, instead, is a grid that can virtualize and stitch together edge resources across multiple clouds and locations for any given set of latency and jitter constraints at any given time.”

The Multi-Cloud Services Grid is the first planned implementation of an Open Grid system as envisioned by the Open Grid Alliance (OGA), where applications can request resources from the grid and then rely on the grid to assemble those resources. Hypercomposing, the act of delivering a tightly-coupled set of real-time resources on-demand, will make it possible to deliver network functions, applications, and services at the moment they are needed, deploying them autonomously and algorithmically across the Open Grid based on the needs of the application.

The Multi-Cloud Services Grid will hypercompose resources at the precise moment when the application needs to consume them. For example, if an application requests the fastest possible path across the least expensive resources, the grid will assemble those resources when the application requests them and dismantle them when the application is done using them — returning them back to the grid for the next use.

Underpinning the Multi-Cloud Services Grid is VMware’s Telco Cloud Platform integration with Vapor IO’s Kinetic Grid platform. It is designed to stitch-together workloads across a latency-driven edge-to-cloud continuum, enabling highly immersive and real-time applications, including AR/VR gaming and cloud robotics, as well as disaggregated 5G systems.

“Vapor IO’s Kinetic Grid architecture, which connects across markets with Zayo’s dark fiber backbone, gives us the potential to span the continental U.S. and become a platform to engage the full edge-to-core ecosystem,” said Cole Crawford, founder and CEO of Vapor IO. “The Vapor IO and VMware teams will deploy bedrock capabilities that serve the entire community, growing opportunities for providers and consumers across the entire stack. We want this to be the catalyst for other organizations to co-create and co-innovate with us, developing the new technologies and go-to-market business models that will enable us to collectively deploy the Open Grid at scale, worldwide.”

Seite 1 von 2
VMware Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VMware Partners with Vapor IO on Multi-Cloud Services Grid to Simplify the Delivery of Distributed 5G Systems and Real-Time Edge Services VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) and Vapor IO today announced they are building a Multi-Cloud Services Grid that integrates the VMware Telco Cloud Platform with Vapor IO’s Kinetic Grid platform, allowing developers and service operators to hypercompose grid …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Energous and Atmosic Achieve Industry First Interoperability Energy Harvesting, Advancing ...
Eastman to Sell Tire Additives Business Product Lines
Philip Morris International Opens Third Funding Round of PMI IMPACT
Organic Garage Provides Insight Into Ongoing Initiatives; Expansion Opportunities, Instacart ...
Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in ...
Merck Announces Supply Agreement with U.S. Government for Molnupiravir, an Investigational Oral ...
Lysogene Announces First Patient Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene Therapy for the ...
nVent Signs Agreement to Acquire CIS Global
Biocept and CLEARED4 Collaborate to Develop New Service for Managing COVID-19 Testing and Results ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.06.21
VMware Anywhere Workspace Makes Collaboration Using Zoom Simpler and Safer for Hybrid Workforces
03.06.21
VMware Helps Secure the World’s Digital Infrastructure and Anywhere Workspaces
03.06.21
VMware Releases 2021 Global Security Insights Report Detailing the Surge in Cyberattacks Targeting the Anywhere Workforce
28.05.21
VMware to Present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference
27.05.21
VMware Reports Fiscal Year 2022 First Quarter Results
17.05.21
VMware Enables Greater Security and Business Resilience for the Modern, Distributed Enterprise
13.05.21
VMware Named a Leader in Endpoint Security Software As A Service by Global Analyst Firm
12.05.21
VMware Board Names Raghu Raghuram as CEO