 
checkAd

Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in Children With Cystic Fibrosis Ages 6 through 11 With Certain Mutations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021, 14:00  |  101   |   |   

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved expanded use of TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) to include children with cystic fibrosis (CF) ages 6 through 11 years who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene or a mutation in the CFTR gene that is responsive to TRIKAFTA based on in vitro data. TRIKAFTA was previously approved by the FDA for use in people with cystic fibrosis 12 years and older with at least one copy of the F508del mutation or one copy of a mutation that is responsive in vitro. An additional dosage strength of TRIKAFTA tablets is now available (elexacaftor 50 mg/tezacaftor 25 mg/ivacaftor 75 mg and ivacaftor 75 mg) in connection with this approval.

“Today’s approval is a critical milestone in our efforts to deliver medicines that help treat the underlying cause of this devastating disease as early in life as possible,” said Reshma Kewalramani, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and President, Vertex. “We can now reach approximately 1,500 newly eligible children in the U.S., and we continue to pursue approval for this expanded indication in other countries.”

Vertex completed a 24-week Phase 3 open-label, multicenter study which enrolled 66 children ages 6 through 11 years old with cystic fibrosis (CF) who have either two copies of the F508del mutation or one copy of the F508del mutation and one minimal function mutation to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics and efficacy of TRIKAFTA. The regimen was generally well tolerated, and safety data were similar with those observed in previous studies of patients ages 12 years and older. The full data from this study were recently published in American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

“Clinical experience with TRIKAFTA in patients 12 and older over the past 20 months has demonstrated this medicine has a meaningful and unprecedented clinical benefit for patients. I look forward to now being able to treat younger patients with this breakthrough medicine, including those who have not presented major signals of disease progression,” said Terri Laguna M.D., M.S.C.S., Associate Director of the Cystic Fibrosis Center and Division Head, Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. “In addition to bringing TRIKAFTA to a younger patient population, patients not previously eligible for any CFTR modulator will now be able to access a treatment that targets the underlying cause of their disease.”

Seite 1 von 5


Vertex Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in Children With Cystic Fibrosis Ages 6 through 11 With Certain Mutations Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved expanded use of TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) to include children with cystic fibrosis (CF) ages 6 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Energous and Atmosic Achieve Industry First Interoperability Energy Harvesting, Advancing ...
Eastman to Sell Tire Additives Business Product Lines
Philip Morris International Opens Third Funding Round of PMI IMPACT
Organic Garage Provides Insight Into Ongoing Initiatives; Expansion Opportunities, Instacart ...
Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in ...
Merck Announces Supply Agreement with U.S. Government for Molnupiravir, an Investigational Oral ...
Lysogene Announces First Patient Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene Therapy for the ...
nVent Signs Agreement to Acquire CIS Global
Biocept and CLEARED4 Collaborate to Develop New Service for Managing COVID-19 Testing and Results ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.06.21
3 Aktien, die man die nächsten 20 Jahre halten sollte
29.05.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 21/21
26.05.21
3 Biotech-Aktien, die gerade attraktiv bewertet sind
21.05.21
Die größte Schwäche von Dogecoin ist die größte Stärke dieser 2 Aktien
20.05.21
Vergiss Dogecoin: Diese starken Aktien sind viel klügere Käufe
17.05.21
5 Wachstumsaktien, die auf meiner Kaufliste stehen