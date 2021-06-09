Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in Children With Cystic Fibrosis Ages 6 through 11 With Certain Mutations

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved expanded use of TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) to include children with cystic fibrosis (CF) ages 6 through 11 years who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene or a mutation in the CFTR gene that is responsive to TRIKAFTA based on in vitro data. TRIKAFTA was previously approved by the FDA for use in people with cystic fibrosis 12 years and older with at least one copy of the F508del mutation or one copy of a mutation that is responsive in vitro. An additional dosage strength of TRIKAFTA tablets is now available (elexacaftor 50 mg/tezacaftor 25 mg/ivacaftor 75 mg and ivacaftor 75 mg) in connection with this approval.

“Today’s approval is a critical milestone in our efforts to deliver medicines that help treat the underlying cause of this devastating disease as early in life as possible,” said Reshma Kewalramani, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and President, Vertex. “We can now reach approximately 1,500 newly eligible children in the U.S., and we continue to pursue approval for this expanded indication in other countries.”

Vertex completed a 24-week Phase 3 open-label, multicenter study which enrolled 66 children ages 6 through 11 years old with cystic fibrosis (CF) who have either two copies of the F508del mutation or one copy of the F508del mutation and one minimal function mutation to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics and efficacy of TRIKAFTA. The regimen was generally well tolerated, and safety data were similar with those observed in previous studies of patients ages 12 years and older. The full data from this study were recently published in American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

“Clinical experience with TRIKAFTA in patients 12 and older over the past 20 months has demonstrated this medicine has a meaningful and unprecedented clinical benefit for patients. I look forward to now being able to treat younger patients with this breakthrough medicine, including those who have not presented major signals of disease progression,” said Terri Laguna M.D., M.S.C.S., Associate Director of the Cystic Fibrosis Center and Division Head, Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. “In addition to bringing TRIKAFTA to a younger patient population, patients not previously eligible for any CFTR modulator will now be able to access a treatment that targets the underlying cause of their disease.”