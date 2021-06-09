Cree and Gospower Deliver Silicon Carbide to Server Power Supply Market

Server and computing power supply demands are increasing significantly due to rapid developments in the cloud, artificial intelligence, distributed storage and 5G industries. Wolfspeed’s 650V silicon carbide MOSFETs offer high efficiency through low switching and conduction losses, as well as high power density features including smaller footprints, lighter weight and fewer components. Customers benefit from lower total cost of ownership through the more efficient use of power, reduced cooling requirements and industry-leading reliability, enabling faster rollout of industry-leading server power supply solutions.

Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE), the global leader in silicon carbide technology through its Wolfspeed business, today announced that Shenzhen Gospower Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (brand: Gospower), a national high-tech enterprise and leader in power electronics converters, will utilize Cree’s Wolfspeed 650V silicon carbide MOSFETs for next generation Common Redundant Power Supply (CRPS) solutions. As the demand for cloud-based storage continues to rapidly expand, Gospower will leverage Wolfspeed’s silicon carbide technology to deliver power efficiencies that will boost China’s entire power server market and better support the country’s digital storage demands.

“To meet the growing need for a power supply solution that has higher efficiency, smaller size and high power density, we partnered with Cree to utilize its Wolfspeed 650V silicon carbide MOSFETs to create an application that will help transform the Chinese server market. Our next generation CRPS solution will enable Gospower to be a leader in this sector and to efficiently support China’s data storage needs,” said Mr. Ruan Shiliang, Gospower CEO.

Gospower developed a 2400W/2600W 185mm CRPS solution that utilizes Wolfspeed silicon carbide MOSFETS in the totem pole bridgeless power factor correction (PFC) design. This device creates a highly efficient, reliable and cost-effective solution that operates under higher temperatures and features lower switching losses, zero reverse recovery and high power density, all in a smaller size.

“As a pure-play global semiconductor powerhouse, Cree is well positioned to lead the transition from silicon to silicon carbide,” said Gregg Lowe, Cree CEO. “Across the globe, our Wolfspeed silicon carbide devices are advancing technological solutions by increasing efficiency and performance with smaller, more scalable power systems. This solution will help advance the power supply sector and is a testament to the innovations that are made possible by silicon carbide when we collaborate with industry leaders such as Gospower.”