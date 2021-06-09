 
checkAd

Cree and Gospower Deliver Silicon Carbide to Server Power Supply Market

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE), the global leader in silicon carbide technology through its Wolfspeed business, today announced that Shenzhen Gospower Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (brand: Gospower), a national high-tech enterprise and leader in power electronics converters, will utilize Cree’s Wolfspeed 650V silicon carbide MOSFETs for next generation Common Redundant Power Supply (CRPS) solutions. As the demand for cloud-based storage continues to rapidly expand, Gospower will leverage Wolfspeed’s silicon carbide technology to deliver power efficiencies that will boost China’s entire power server market and better support the country’s digital storage demands.

Server and computing power supply demands are increasing significantly due to rapid developments in the cloud, artificial intelligence, distributed storage and 5G industries. Wolfspeed’s 650V silicon carbide MOSFETs offer high efficiency through low switching and conduction losses, as well as high power density features including smaller footprints, lighter weight and fewer components. Customers benefit from lower total cost of ownership through the more efficient use of power, reduced cooling requirements and industry-leading reliability, enabling faster rollout of industry-leading server power supply solutions.

“To meet the growing need for a power supply solution that has higher efficiency, smaller size and high power density, we partnered with Cree to utilize its Wolfspeed 650V silicon carbide MOSFETs to create an application that will help transform the Chinese server market. Our next generation CRPS solution will enable Gospower to be a leader in this sector and to efficiently support China’s data storage needs,” said Mr. Ruan Shiliang, Gospower CEO.

Gospower developed a 2400W/2600W 185mm CRPS solution that utilizes Wolfspeed silicon carbide MOSFETS in the totem pole bridgeless power factor correction (PFC) design. This device creates a highly efficient, reliable and cost-effective solution that operates under higher temperatures and features lower switching losses, zero reverse recovery and high power density, all in a smaller size.

“As a pure-play global semiconductor powerhouse, Cree is well positioned to lead the transition from silicon to silicon carbide,” said Gregg Lowe, Cree CEO. “Across the globe, our Wolfspeed silicon carbide devices are advancing technological solutions by increasing efficiency and performance with smaller, more scalable power systems. This solution will help advance the power supply sector and is a testament to the innovations that are made possible by silicon carbide when we collaborate with industry leaders such as Gospower.”

Seite 1 von 2
Cree Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cree and Gospower Deliver Silicon Carbide to Server Power Supply Market Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE), the global leader in silicon carbide technology through its Wolfspeed business, today announced that Shenzhen Gospower Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (brand: Gospower), a national high-tech enterprise and leader in power …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Energous and Atmosic Achieve Industry First Interoperability Energy Harvesting, Advancing ...
Eastman to Sell Tire Additives Business Product Lines
Philip Morris International Opens Third Funding Round of PMI IMPACT
Organic Garage Provides Insight Into Ongoing Initiatives; Expansion Opportunities, Instacart ...
Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in ...
Merck Announces Supply Agreement with U.S. Government for Molnupiravir, an Investigational Oral ...
Lysogene Announces First Patient Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene Therapy for the ...
nVent Signs Agreement to Acquire CIS Global
Biocept and CLEARED4 Collaborate to Develop New Service for Managing COVID-19 Testing and Results ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.06.21
Cree, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
24.05.21
Cree, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference