Five Star Senior Living Inc. Announces Annual Meeting Results

Donna D. Fraiche was elected as an Independent Director. The final tabulation of the percentage of stockholders’ votes cast for this Independent Director is as follows:

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (Nasdaq:FVE) today announced the results of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders which was held yesterday as follows.

Independent Director Percentage of Shares Voted For Donna D. Fraiche 82.8%

Gerard M. Martin was elected as Independent Director. The final tabulation of the percentage of stockholders’ votes cast for this Independent Director is as follows:

Independent Director Percentage of Shares Voted For Gerard M. Martin 83.7%

Stockholders ratified the appointment of RSM US LLP as FVE’s independent registered public accounting firm to serve for the 2021 fiscal year:

Proposal Percentage of Shares Voted For Ratification of Independent Auditors 99.1%

FVE is a senior living and rehabilitation and wellness services company. As of March 31, 2021, FVE operated 252 senior living communities (29,265 living units) located in 31 states, including 228 communities (26,963 living units) that it managed and 24 communities (2,302 living units) that it owned or leased. FVE operates independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, continuing care retirement communities and skilled nursing facilities. Additionally, FVE's rehabilitation and wellness services segment includes Ageility, a division of FVE, which provides rehabilitation and wellness services within FVE communities as well as to external customers. As of March 31, 2021, Ageility operated 215 outpatient rehabilitation clinics and 37 inpatient rehabilitation clinics in 28 states. FVE is headquartered in Newton, Mass.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005492/en/