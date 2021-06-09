Tattooed Chef to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PARAMOUNT, Calif., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leader in plant-based foods, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:



On Wednesday, June 16, 2021, management will host a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 21 st Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference at 11:05 a.m. PT (2:05 p.m. ET).

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, management will host investor meetings at the 7th Annual Roth Virtual London Conference.



Investors and interested parties can access webcasts of the fireside chats by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.tattooedchef.com.