CymaBay Therapeutics Announces Presentations During The International Liver Congress 2021

NEWARK, Calif., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet need, today announced that multiple seladelpar presentations will be delivered during The International Liver Congress 2021 of the European Association for the Study of Liver (EASL) which will be held online June 23rd – 26th.



A presentation 1 will be made highlighting the efficacy, safety and tolerability of seladelpar in the important subset of patients having compensated liver cirrhosis due to PBC.

will be made highlighting the efficacy, safety and tolerability of seladelpar in the important subset of patients having compensated liver cirrhosis due to PBC. A second clinical presentation 2 examines the efficacy of seladelpar in PBC patients who were previously treated with obeticholic acid (Ocaliva) or fibrates.

examines the efficacy of seladelpar in PBC patients who were previously treated with obeticholic acid (Ocaliva) or fibrates. A third presentation 3 will focus on adjudication of suspected drug-induced liver injury (DILI) in NASH patients using independent blinded review by a panel of pathologists and hepatologists.

will focus on adjudication of suspected drug-induced liver injury (DILI) in NASH patients using independent blinded review by a panel of pathologists and hepatologists. A preclinical presentation4 will highlight the effect of seladelpar and CB-0406 combination therapy on obesity, liver fibrosis and steatosis in an obese mouse model in NASH.

Dr. Dennis Kim, Chief Medical Officer of CymaBay Therapeutics, commented, “We are pleased to have the opportunity to present a wide range of abstracts at this year’s International Liver Congress. The clinical results highlight the potential for seladelpar to offer PBC patients an efficacious and safe treatment option. We continue to advance clinical development activities with a focus on the seladelpar RESPONSE Phase 3 global pivotal study in PBC that is currently recruiting and enrolling patients.”

Presentations at The International Liver Congress 2021 include:

1“Efficacy, safety, and tolerability of seladelpar in patients with compensated liver cirrhosis due to primary biliary cholangitis (PBC): a pooled analysis of phase 2 and phase 3 studies” (Abstract #1809)

Stuart C Gordon, Palak Trivedi, Christopher Bowlus, Michael Galambos, Aparna Goel, Aliya Gulamhusein, Cynthia Levy, Guy Neff, Carmen Stanca, Douglas Thorburn, Bruce Bacon, Brian Borg, Yvonne Doerffel, Lisa Forman, Bradley Freilich, Liana Gheorghe, María Saraí González, Stephen Harrison, Jonathan Huang, Sook-Hyang Jeong, Seung Up Kim, John Lake, Joseph Odin, Won Young Tak, Hillel Tobias, John M. Vierling, Ke Yang, Alexandra (Sasha) Steinberg, Yun-Jung Choi, Charles McWherter, Marlyn J. Mayo