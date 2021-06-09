PowerFleet CEO Chris Wolfe Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 New Jersey Award Finalist

Wolfe was selected by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on July 26, 2021 and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL) CEO Chris Wolfe was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 New Jersey Award finalist by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult their businesses from the now to next and beyond.

Wolfe Recognized as Part of the 35th Class of Unstoppable Entrepreneurs Who Transform New Jersey and Beyond

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

“I’m honored to be recognized as a finalist for this prestigious award as it is a recognition of what our entire team at PowerFleet has accomplished,” said Chris Wolfe, CEO of PowerFleet. “Since I was appointed CEO at the end of 2016, we have realized tremendous positive operational momentum reflected by the 40% compounded annual growth rate in revenue. We look forward to continuing to provide innovative products to our customers and partners as well as delivering long-term value for our shareholders.”

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in June 2022.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America.

In New Jersey, sponsors also include DLA Piper, Marsh McLennan, and PNC Bank.