BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V: BCT ) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, announces that CEO Dr. William V. Williams will host a corporate and clinical update call on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration and will dial directly into the call without delay. Those without Internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling: 1-866-777-2509 (U.S. domestic), 1-412-317-5413 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the BriaCell Therapeutics call.

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast found here.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available through June 30, 2021 and may be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) or 855-669-9658 (Canada) and using access code 10157385.

Although there will be no live Q&A session, management will address pre-submitted questions during the call. Those wishing to submit a question may do so via investors@briacell.com using the subject line “Conference Call Question Submission.” All questions must be submitted by Friday, June 11, 2021 by 5:00 p.m. ET.

About BriaCell

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer. For additional information on BriaCell, please visit: https://briacell.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

