Celsion Appoints Christine A. Pellizzari to its Board of Directors

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), a clinical-stage company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, today announced the appointment of Christine A. Pellizzari to the Celsion Board of Directors, effective June 8, 2021. Ms. Pellizzari is Chief Legal Officer of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases and brings to Celsion more than 20 years of leadership in the global pharmaceutical industry. Her appointment increases the size of Celsion’s Board from seven to eight Directors.

Ms. Pellizzari joined Insmed in 2013 as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary and was named Chief Legal Officer in 2018. She has global responsibility for legal and government affairs including corporate governance, regulatory compliance, contracting, alliance management, clinical trial oversight, labor and employment, litigation management and intellectual property strategy and portfolio management. Ms. Pellizzari served as interim head of regulatory affairs with responsibility for developing and executing the global regulatory strategy for ARIKAYCE through a U.S. FDA Advisory Committee and NDA approval and built the legal and compliance infrastructure to support commercialization of the drug in the U.S., Europe and Japan. She supported multiple public equity and debt offerings that raised gross proceeds of more than $2.25 billion.

From 2007 through 2012 Ms. Pellizzari held various legal positions of increasing responsibility at Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, most recently as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. She supported the company’s initial and secondary public offerings, managed its intellectual property portfolio and helped guide the company’s global regulatory strategy. Prior to Aegerion, Ms. Pellizzari was Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary at Dendrite International, Inc., a publicly traded company that provided sales effectiveness, promotional and compliance solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. As a member of the company’s management team, she led many critical initiatives including evaluating and executing numerous business development transactions and the sale of the company to Cegedim S.A. in 2007. Christine joined Dendrite in 1998 from the law firm Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, where as an Associate she specialized in healthcare transactions and related regulatory matters.