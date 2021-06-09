Avricore Health Corporate Update Summer 2021

“We’ve demonstrated a unique resilience by remaining focused on our goal of creating the world’s largest rapid testing network in pharmacy,” said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health Inc. “We are well on our way to making actionable health information more accessible for everyone and dramatically expanding our network in the coming months.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVRICORE HEALTH INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or “ AVCR ”) is pleased to provide this corporate update on the Company’s successes in 2021, which have included securing significant financing and key commercial agreements, putting it on track for its most successful year to date.

Strong Momentum

Avricore has focused on securing key commercial agreements and adding new capabilities to HealthTab, the Company’s health-data generating, rapid-screening platform for pharmacy.

The Company recently announced that it secured a Distribution Agreement with Abbott Canada, the first agreement of its type for a health-data company. The Agreement gives Avricore the right to feature the Afinion 2 blood chemistry analyzer and certain other Abbott laboratory grade analyzers in the HealthTab offering to location partners.

The Shoppers Drug Mart Master Agreement achieved with Canada’s largest pharmacy chain is the first significant step toward the building out of our RASTR network. An initial 11 stores in Ontario are being added to the network to screen patients for risk of diabetes, and to support them to manage their disease.

Systems are being rolled out immediately and will be fully operational by the end of June. The project is expected to run an initial six months, with the ability to expand as training, patient uptake and logistics are understood and refined.

The Company is currently evaluating other tests and instruments which can be added and expects to realize additional testing programs within the agreement. Large market opportunities lie ahead in new locations, expanded test menus and volume of tests across multiple diseases.

Fully Financed

The Company secured two rounds of financing in early 2021 when it announced that it successfully closed $1.5 Million financing at $0.10 in January, with an additional $1.54 Million financing at $0.22 in February, bringing total equity raised to over $3 Million. Warrants were also exercised for more than $1 Million, putting the Company in a strong cash position.