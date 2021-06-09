 
checkAd

Avricore Health Corporate Update Summer 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 14:00  |  37   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVRICORE HEALTH INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the "Company" or “AVCR”) is pleased to provide this corporate update on the Company’s successes in 2021, which have included securing significant financing and key commercial agreements, putting it on track for its most successful year to date.

“We’ve demonstrated a unique resilience by remaining focused on our goal of creating the world’s largest rapid testing network in pharmacy,” said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health Inc. “We are well on our way to making actionable health information more accessible for everyone and dramatically expanding our network in the coming months.”

Strong Momentum

Avricore has focused on securing key commercial agreements and adding new capabilities to HealthTab, the Company’s health-data generating, rapid-screening platform for pharmacy.

The Company recently announced that it secured a Distribution Agreement with Abbott Canada, the first agreement of its type for a health-data company. The Agreement gives Avricore the right to feature the Afinion 2 blood chemistry analyzer and certain other Abbott laboratory grade analyzers in the HealthTab offering to location partners.

The Shoppers Drug Mart Master Agreement achieved with Canada’s largest pharmacy chain is the first significant step toward the building out of our RASTR network. An initial 11 stores in Ontario are being added to the network to screen patients for risk of diabetes, and to support them to manage their disease.

Systems are being rolled out immediately and will be fully operational by the end of June. The project is expected to run an initial six months, with the ability to expand as training, patient uptake and logistics are understood and refined.

The Company is currently evaluating other tests and instruments which can be added and expects to realize additional testing programs within the agreement. Large market opportunities lie ahead in new locations, expanded test menus and volume of tests across multiple diseases.

Fully Financed

The Company secured two rounds of financing in early 2021 when it announced that it successfully closed $1.5 Million financing at $0.10 in January, with an additional $1.54 Million financing at $0.22 in February, bringing total equity raised to over $3 Million. Warrants were also exercised for more than $1 Million, putting the Company in a strong cash position.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avricore Health Corporate Update Summer 2021 VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AVRICORE HEALTH INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the "Company" or “AVCR”) is pleased to provide this corporate update on the Company’s successes in 2021, which have included securing significant …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material
US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Oil Companies Under Pressure by Activists, Investing in Fusion Energy: US Nuclear and MIFTI Ready with Fusion System in 36 Months
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board