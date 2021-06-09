 
Endeavour Appoints Corporate Brokers Ahead of Its London Stock Exchange Listing on June 14

ENDEAVOUR APPOINTS CORPORATE BROKERS AHEAD
OF ITS LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING ON JUNE 14

London, June 9, 2021 – Endeavour Mining (TSX: EDV) (OTCQX: EDVMF), which expects to become the largest pure gold producer listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange (“LSE”), is pleased to announce the appointment of its sponsor and joint corporate brokers ahead of admission of its ordinary shares to the premium listing segment of the Official List, and to trading on the main market of the LSE (“Admission”).

Endeavour has appointed Barclays Bank PLC (“Barclays”) to act as its sponsor for the Admission, and, in conjunction with Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (“Morgan Stanley”), to act as Endeavour’s joint corporate brokers thereafter. Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (“Berenberg”) and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (“Stifel”) have also been appointed to act as Endeavour’s UK & European broking advisers to further assist in raising its capital markets profile. The appointed corporate brokers and UK & European broking advisers will seek to facilitate market making on the LSE as Endeavour is not intending to raise capital in conjunction with its listing.

It is expected that Admission will occur at 8:00 am BST on June, 14, 2021. Shares will trade on both the TSX and LSE under the ticker symbol “EDV”.

Endeavour has also published its prospectus relating to Admission. The prospectus has been approved by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (the “FCA”) and is available, subject to applicable securities laws, on Endeavour’s website at https://www.endeavourmining.com/investors/shareholder-Information/lse- .... A copy of the prospectus will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course on the FCA website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. A copy of the prospectus will also be available on SEDAR under Endeavour's profile at www.sedar.com. Shareholders should note that the prospectus does not constitute a prospectus for Canadian securities law purposes.

LISTING ADVISORS

Barclays is acting as sponsor to Endeavour on the proposed Admission. STJ Advisors is acting as listing advisor to Endeavour. Linklaters LLP is acting as UK and US counsel to Endeavour and McCarthy Tetrault LLP is acting as Canadian counsel. Clifford Chance LLP is acting as UK and US counsel to Barclays.

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION

Endeavour is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

Wertpapier


