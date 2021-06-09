Intercept Appoints M. Michelle Berrey, M.D., M.P.H., as President of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer
NEW YORK, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced the
appointment of M. Michelle Berrey, M.D., M.P.H., as President of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer.
“Dr. Berrey brings a wealth of leadership experience in drug development and executive management to Intercept, and I am very pleased to welcome her to the team,” said Jerry Durso, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intercept. “She joins us at a pivotal time for the company as we continue to drive our foundational PBC business, advance our dialogue with regulatory authorities on our NASH program, and build our pipeline. I would also like to thank Dr. Gail Cawkwell, our Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs, Safety & Pharmacovigilance, for her strong leadership over the last several months as she took on additional responsibilities as Acting Chief Medical Officer.”
Dr. Berrey was most recently President and Chief Executive Officer at Chimerix and previously served as Chief Medical Officer at Pharmasset from 2007 to 2012, prior to its acquisition by Gilead. While at Pharmasset, she played a critical role in the development of Sovaldi (sofosbuvir), which established a transformational new treatment paradigm for patients with hepatitis C. Before joining Pharmasset, Dr. Berrey was Vice President, Viral Diseases, Clinical Pharmacology & Discovery Medicine at GlaxoSmithKline, where she was responsible for the early development of compounds for the treatment of HIV, hepatitis viruses and hepatic fibrosis. Dr. Berrey received her M.D. from the Medical College of Georgia and a Master of Public Health from Emory University.
“I am excited by this opportunity to help bring important treatment options to people living with liver diseases,” said Dr. Berrey. “Over the last five years, Intercept has changed the treatment landscape for patients with primary biliary cholangitis, a disease that had no new therapies for nearly two decades prior to the approval of Ocaliva. I look forward to helping the Intercept R&D team continue to build on its strong legacy of clinical research in liver disease.”
