Intercept Appoints M. Michelle Berrey, M.D., M.P.H., as President of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer

NEW YORK, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced the appointment of M. Michelle Berrey, M.D., M.P.H., as President of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer.



“Dr. Berrey brings a wealth of leadership experience in drug development and executive management to Intercept, and I am very pleased to welcome her to the team,” said Jerry Durso, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intercept. “She joins us at a pivotal time for the company as we continue to drive our foundational PBC business, advance our dialogue with regulatory authorities on our NASH program, and build our pipeline. I would also like to thank Dr. Gail Cawkwell, our Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs, Safety & Pharmacovigilance, for her strong leadership over the last several months as she took on additional responsibilities as Acting Chief Medical Officer.”