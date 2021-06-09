 
Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. Announces Multi-year Contract Extension Between Wholly Owned Subsidiary Enigmai and Israeli-based Clal Insurance

Claymont, DE, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTC Pink: GSPT) is pleased to announce the extension of a service contract between wholly owned subsidiary, Enigmai, and cornerstone customer Clal Insurance for a term of three years commencing January 1, 2021.  This multi-year extension of our contract for the provision of our workforce management software demonstrates the value the software continues to provide customers as a comprehensive, state-of-the-art management tool. The negotiation of the long-term contract extension was spearheaded by Mrs. Eital Muskal, VP of Strategy and Business Development for Enigmai.

Clal Insurance is one of the largest insurance and long-term savings companies in Israel. Traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Clal Insurance holds a 14 percent market share in terms of gross insurance premiums earned and managed.

Mrs. Muskal stated, “This long-term contract extension embodies the trust we’ve developed with Clal Insurance over the years. Enigmai’s workforce management solution (WFM) adds tremendous value to Clal Insurance’s operations, and we’re pleased to be able to continue our relationship with them. This contract extension is a solid vote of confidence and support for Enigmai and its WFM software.”

Clal Insurance also offers a wide range of services and products to both private and corporate customers. This includes non-life insurance, health insurance, travel insurance, study funds, provident funds, pension funds, and so much more. Clal Insurance’s divisions include non-life insurance that is among Israel’s large offerings, such as long-term savings which hold 13.4 percent in-country market share and the health insurance division, offering a range of products for individuals, families, and groups. Beyond sickness and hospitalization insurance in Israel, Clal Insurance offers coverage for transplants, medications, critical illness, long-term care, personal accidents, travel insurance, and related products. 

Mr. Eliav Kling, CEO of Golden Star Enterprises, commented, “I’m pleased that Clal Insurance extended Enigmai’s contract for a further three years. It speaks to the benefit GSPT can add to operated assets such as Enigmai, increasing the bottom line through implementing targeted business strategies and adding value through leadership.” 

About Clal Insurance

Clal Insurance is one of the leading insurance and long-term savings companies in Israel. Shares of Clal Insurance Business Holdings are held by the public, with no controlling shareholder, and are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Clal Insurance is rated ilAA+ by Standard & Poor's Maalot and Aa1.il by Midroog. As of the end of 2019, Clal Insurance held a 14% market share in the insurance market in terms of gross premiums earned and managed NIS 220 billion worth of assets. The company offers a wide range of services and products to private and corporate customers, such as non-life insurance, health insurance, travel insurance, study funds, provident funds, pension funds, etc.

