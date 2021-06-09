 
Neuronetics Unveils New Clinical Data at Clinical TMS Society 2021 Annual Meeting

The market leader in transcranial magnetic stimulation will spotlight real-world clinical data on NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health

MALVERN, Pa., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, announced today it will present real-world clinical data as part of the Clinical TMS Society (CTMSS) Annual Meeting.

The CTMSS, a professional association that aims to optimize awareness and accessibility of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), will hold its yearly meeting June 10-12 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Neuronetics is a Platinum Sponsor of the event, during which clinical research and advancements with NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health will be highlighted in two sponsored presentations, two poster presentations, and three podium talks on the following topics:

Sponsored Presentations

  • Outcomes Registry Data – Overall Efficacy and Comparison of Dash v. Standard (NeuroStar Partner Presentation and Breakfast, Friday, June 11, 8:00 a.m. EDT, Exhibit Hall B)

Data on clinical outcomes from the NeuroStar Outcomes Registry, including comparative outcomes of Dash and Standard protocols and the overall efficacy of NeuroStar for MDD patients, will be presented by Harold A. Sackeim, PhD, Professor of Clinical Psychology in Psychiatry and Radiology at the College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University.

  • Outcomes Registry Data – Comparison of Left Side v. Bilateral Treatment Outcomes (NeuroStar Partner Presentation and Lunch, Saturday, June 12, 12:15 p.m. EDT, Exhibit Hall B)

Specifics on the utilization of unilateral and bilateral stimulation using data from the NeuroStar Outcomes Registry will be presented by Harold A. Sackeim, PhD and Scott Aaronson, MD, Director of Clinical Research Programs at Sheppard Pratt Health System.

Poster Presentations (Friday, June 11, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. EDT, Exhibit Hall A)

  • A Comparison of Left Unilateral TMS Treatment vs. Sequential Bilateral Treatment in a Large Registry Cohort will be presented by Harold A. Sackeim, PhD and Scott Aaronson, MD.
  • The Reintroduction of TMS as a Strategy for Maintenance Treatment for Adolescents with Treatment Resistant Depression will be presented by Paul Croarkin, DO.
