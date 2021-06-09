 
checkAd

Magnite and tvScientific Launch Performance CTV Program to Connect DTC Performance Advertisers with Premium CTV Inventory

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

Initiative will help CTV publishers reach a new class of first-time TV buyers that value data-driven capabilities and brand safety

LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite, the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform, and tvScientific, a CTV buying and attribution company, today announced a first-of-its-kind program to connect CTV publishers with a new class of TV buyers, digital-first performance marketers that have not traditionally engaged in CTV advertising.

Traditional TV advertising has been largely out of reach for performance marketers, a term that also encompasses DTC marketers. Performance marketers are confronting the limitations of search and social advertising, particularly in areas such as brand safety and quality, as they grow their brands. Magnite’s direct relationships with CTV publishers, combined with tvScientific’s focus on addressing the needs of performance marketers, will help bring additional demand for CTV publishers as well as provide performance marketers with an accessible way to promote their brands using this fast-growing, data-driven medium.

“Today’s $72 billion TV advertising market is exclusive to the top 300 to 500 brands that own this influential space. tvScientific’s mission is to empower a more diverse set of advertisers, like the nine million that spend on search and social to engage in CTV advertising,” said Jason Fairchild, Co-Founder and CEO of tvScientific. “It’s been reported that 63% of all TV viewing is happening on streaming services today*. Naturally, marketers are very interested in CTV advertising, they just need the right tools. We’re thrilled to launch this new program with Magnite so that marketers can more easily engage in CTV advertising in a way that is intuitive, like search and social advertising, but with the added brand safety and premium nature of TV.”

“For too long the vast majority of marketers have not had access to TV advertising’s high quality and engaging brand-building power and we’re excited to change that,” said Todd Randak, SVP of Strategy and Partnerships at Magnite. “By working with tvScientific, we saw an opportunity to build on our previous efforts to help performance marketers tap into CTV and give them the data and flexibility they are accustomed to in other formats. In turn, this has the potential to unlock significant dollars for CTV publishers.”

*Source: Samsung Insights, 2021

About Magnite
We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. In April 2021 we acquired SpotX to further enhance our CTV business and better help our clients in this rapidly growing market. Anchored in sunny Los Angeles, bustling New York City, mile high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About tvScientific
tvScientific is a TV advertising technology company that finally brings the power of digital advertising to television. tvScientific's industry-first buying and attribution platform is the only CTV platform to offer a self-serve solution that combines fully optimized media buying with comprehensive measurement and attribution. An Idealab company, tvScientific co-founders include Bill Gross, founder of GoTo.com and father of the paid search business model, Jason Fairchild, an early executive at GoTo.com and co-founder of OpenX, in addition to David Koye, a veteran advertising and media executive from Cox Media and Kent Wakeford, co-founder of Integral Ad Science and COO of Kabam.

Media Contacts:

Magnite
Kar Yi Lim
klim@magnite.com

tvScientific (DiGenarro Communications)
Kristen Morquecho
kristen.morquecho@digenarro-usa.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Magnite and tvScientific Launch Performance CTV Program to Connect DTC Performance Advertisers with Premium CTV Inventory Initiative will help CTV publishers reach a new class of first-time TV buyers that value data-driven capabilities and brand safetyLOS ANGELES, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Magnite, the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material
US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Oil Companies Under Pressure by Activists, Investing in Fusion Energy: US Nuclear and MIFTI Ready with Fusion System in 36 Months
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board