Clarity Gold and Minerva Intelligence Announce Driver AI Analysis for the Destiny Project

“As the drill program progresses, our team has been diligently compiling and processing the historic database on the Destiny project which includes over 50,000 m of drilling. The DRIVER analysis will enable our team to further unlock value of this extensive dataset as we continue advancing the Destiny Project,” said James Rogers, Clarity’s CEO.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Gold Corp. (“ Clarity ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to announce signing of a service provision contract with Minerva Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: MVAI) (“ Minerva ”), an artificial intelligence company focused on amplifying human intelligence to support decision making, for the use of their proprietary DRIVER technology, enabling precision drill targeting and unparalleled insights into drilling data from the Destiny Project in the Abitibi.

Minerva can deliver insights by using their DRIVER software to identify multi-element zones in drilling data which are too time consuming and complicated to identify by conventional means. DRIVER then can associate these zones with relevant lithologies and structures and express this knowledge of identified exploration vectors extracted from exploration data in a form that enables computer reasoning. This will allow Clarity Gold to precisely target their drilling program, potentially saving hundreds of thousands of dollars with an optimized drill plan.

Minerva’s cognitive reasoning platform then extends its AI work by comparing the identified vectors to hundreds of past and present mines throughout the world, shortlisting those most similar to Clarity’s targets, which can then serve as reliable, explainable models upon which geologists can build their drilling strategies.

“This contract with Clarity is a testament to the effectiveness of our AI technology in the domain of mineral prospecting,” said Scott Tillman, CEO of Minerva Intelligence. “Clarity is very confident in our DRIVER technology after conducting due diligence on our past projects, and Minerva is looking forward to quickly delivering valuable insights into the Destiny Project drilling data.”

More information about DRIVER can be found at www.minervaintelligence.com/DRIVER.

About the Destiny Project

The Destiny Project is located in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt where more than 190 million ounces of gold have been produced historically along major structural breaks within the assemblage of Archean-age volcanic, sedimentary and intrusive rocks. The Destiny Project lies along the approximately 400 km long Chicobi Deformation Zone, a major structural break which is largely underexplored in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.