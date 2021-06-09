Collective Mining Provides an Update on its Partnership With the Coffee Growers Committee of Caldas and the Municipality of Supia

TORONTO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) (“Collective” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an overview of a strategic alliance recently executed between the Company, the Coffee Growers Committee of Caldas (the “Committee”) and the Municipality of Supía. The Committee is part of the National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia (“FNC”), which is one of the most influential institutions in Colombia’s agricultural industry and oversees the development of the country’s coffee sector. This partnership, which is based on the foundation that mining and agriculture work effectively together in fostering positive development for Colombia, is a key component of the Company’s 2021 ESG initiatives in Caldas, Colombia.



The cumulative commitment of the members of the strategic alliance is $530,000 for 2021 and the funds are being allocated towards improving local road infrastructure, improving access to water for local communities and supporting the municipality’s coffee producers. As a result of these initiatives, it is anticipated that approximately 1,286 coffee growers covering 1,489 hectares of farmland in the municipality of Supía will directly benefit from the program. The Caldas department is well known as one of the traditional coffee regions in Colombia and is the second largest coffee producing department in the country. According to FNC, coffee production supports more than 32,000 families in the department.

“This strategic alliance is a win-win scenario for all stakeholders. We are proud to have a hand in further strengthening the local and regional economies while simultaneously bolstering our engagement with the region. As the Company evolves, we will be actively looking to replicate this partnership model with other municipalities in our areas of influence,” commented Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman of Collective.

On May 28, 2021, Collective was officially awarded a notable recognition from the Municipality of Supía for its contributions towards the improvement of the municipality’s infrastructure. Omar Ossma, CEO and President of Collective stated: “Coffee is one of the main drivers of this region and this alliance is a very important step to promote sustainable coexistence of different economic activities with mining. We are honored to have received this recognition.”