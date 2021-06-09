SurveyMonkey Parent Company SVMK Inc. Relaunches as Momentive

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ: SVMK) announced today that it is relaunching as Momentive, an agile experience management company focused on helping customers shape what's next. Leveraging SurveyMonkey’s rich history of providing intuitive, agile software solutions, Momentive will empower decision-makers to act with speed and agility. The company’s 8,800 enterprise customers like IBM, KLM, LG Electronics, Nasdaq, and PUMA use its powerful, purpose-built solutions to shape exceptional stakeholder experiences across five categories: Market Insights, Brand Insights, Employee Experience, Customer Experience, and Product Experience.

Momentive is a new kind of experience management company offering customers powerful enterprise solutions built for speed and agility, redefined AI, and an emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion to help customers shape what’s next

“We changed the game 20 years ago by creating the survey software category, and we’re proud of how we’ve scaled our offerings, our customer base, and our ambitions,” said CEO Zander Lurie. “If the last year has taught us anything, it’s the critical role that listening plays in organizational decision-making. Companies need agile software to better understand their stakeholders and quickly make the calls that shape better experiences for all. Momentive leverages world-class technology in all of our solution categories, and we put people at the center in the way we design our products, serve our customers, and deliver for our community and shareholders.”

Momentive developed the new brand using the company’s own solutions to gain deep insights from employees, customers, and the market through ten different studies across seven countries totaling over 22,000 respondents. This agile research helped to develop three core principles that reflect a market need and define the company’s solutions:

Speed and agility: Customers at all levels of expertise can get insights in hours or days, not weeks or months.

Customers at all levels of expertise can get insights in hours or days, not weeks or months. AI, redefined: Momentive brings together the best of technology and humanity to envision more authentic and agile types of artificial intelligence. Automated insights, including industry-leading sentiment and text analysis, help customers make sense of their data and take action with confidence. In a world in which AI is increasingly problematic, Momentive seeks to be a leader in AI built by a diverse community of experts.

Momentive brings together the best of technology and humanity to envision more authentic and agile types of artificial intelligence. Automated insights, including industry-leading sentiment and text analysis, help customers make sense of their data and take action with confidence. In a world in which AI is increasingly problematic, Momentive seeks to be a leader in AI built by a diverse community of experts. Amplified voices: Momentive products are designed to understand people’s perspectives, embrace new ideas, advance equality, and push for equity in both business and society.



The Momentive product portfolio includes its customer experience solution, GetFeedback ; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey ; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions , formerly known as SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions. Momentive is used by 20 million active users and 345,000 organizations around the world.

SVMK Inc. will begin operating under the name Momentive Global Inc. and under the new ticker symbol MNTV beginning on June 15. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, SurveyMonkey Inc., will begin operating under the name Momentive Inc. beginning on July 1, 2021.

About Momentive

Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey) is a leader in agile experience management, delivering powerful, purpose-built solutions that bring together the best parts of humanity and technology to redefine AI. Momentive products, including GetFeedback , SurveyMonkey , and its brand and market insights solutions, empower ​decision-makers at 345,000 organizations worldwide to shape exceptional experiences. More than 20 million active users rely on Momentive to fuel market insights, brand insights, employee experience, customer experience, and product experience. Ultimately, the company’s vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at momentive.ai.