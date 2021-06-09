 
AndesBoardFarm Enables SoC Designers to Explore RISC-V Processors in Online FPGA Board Collection

Hsinchu, Taiwan, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andes Technology Corporation (TWSE: 6533), a leading supplier of high efficiency, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores and founding premier member of RISC-V International, today announced “AndesBoardFarm”, a collection of on-line accessible FPGA boards and management software for SoC designers to experience the AndesCore RISC-V processors remotely from their local sites. By using the comprehensive AndeSight integrated development environment provided by Andes, designers can interactively try out their own software on Andes’ latest CPU cores over the internet to experiment on the performance test and get the results directly; at the same time, they can also explore the various hardware and software features offered by Andes. By taking advantage of the AndesBoardFarm services, the time and efforts for evaluating RISC-V processors will be greatly reduced, and designers will be able to pinpoint the best RISC-V CPU(s) for their SoCs with confidence.

“Creating a complex SoC with many RISC-V cores and developing applications to fully exploit the hardware features concurrently is a complex undertaking,” said Dr. Charlie Su, President and CTO of Andes Technology Corp. “Facing all the dynamics due to design complexity and fast changing requirements, it takes great visions to decide and secure the IPs that are most advantageous to their projects. To assist SoC design teams to determine the most suitable AndesCores from their own perspectives, Andes Technology created a collection of FPGA boards connected to a secure server complex and implemented secure management software. Customers can apply for an account and upload their program to an available board on the AndesBoardFarm site to save the efforts to work toward concluding their needs.”

AndesBoardFarm FPGA boards accommodate all Andes RISC-V offerings embedded in reference SoC designs, including 32-bit and 64-bit processors with a single core or multi-core, and optional features such as MMU for Linux application, SIMD instructions for multimedia processing and vector extensions for AI and other complex computations with large volume of data.  For more information, please contact sales@andestech.com.

About Andes Technology
Andes Technology (TWSE: 6533) was established in Hsinchu Science Park in 2005. Sixteen years in business and a founding Premier member of RISC-V International, Andes is a leading supplier of high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit embedded processor IP solutions, and a main force to take RISC-V mainstream. Andes’ fifth-generation AndeStar architecture (V5) adopted the RISC-V as the base. Its V5 RISC-V CPU families range from tiny 32-bit cores to advanced 64-bit cores with DSP, FPU, Vector, Linux, superscalar and/or multicore capabilities. The annual volume of Andes-Embedded SoCs has exceeded 2 billion since 2020 and continues to rise. To the end of 2020, the cumulative volume of Andes-Embedded SoCs has surpassed 7 billion. 

CONTACT: US: 
Jonah McLeod
+1 (510) 449-8634
Jonahm@andestech.com

Global:
Hsiaoling Lin 
+886-3-5726533 ext.644
hllin@andestech.com




