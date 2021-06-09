NeuroMetrix Announces That Top-Line Results from a Randomized Controlled Trial of Quell for Treatment of Fibromyalgia to be Presented at Two Upcoming Pain Medicine Conferences

WOBURN, Mass., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) today reported that top-line results from a randomized controlled trial of Quell in patients with fibromyalgia will be presented at two upcoming pain medicine conferences.



The double-blind, randomized, sham-controlled trial was conducted at the Center for Pain Management, Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston, MA); ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT03714425. A total of 119 subjects with fibromyalgia were enrolled and randomized to a standard (active) or modified (sham) Quell device for 3-months of at-home use. The average age of study subjects was 50 years, 93% were female and the average duration of chronic pain was 18 years. Most subjects had moderate to severe fibromyalgia.