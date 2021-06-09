NeuroMetrix Announces That Top-Line Results from a Randomized Controlled Trial of Quell for Treatment of Fibromyalgia to be Presented at Two Upcoming Pain Medicine Conferences
WOBURN, Mass., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) today reported that top-line results from a randomized controlled trial of Quell in patients with fibromyalgia will
be presented at two upcoming pain medicine conferences.
The double-blind, randomized, sham-controlled trial was conducted at the Center for Pain Management, Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston, MA); ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT03714425. A total of 119 subjects with fibromyalgia were enrolled and randomized to a standard (active) or modified (sham) Quell device for 3-months of at-home use. The average age of study subjects was 50 years, 93% were female and the average duration of chronic pain was 18 years. Most subjects had moderate to severe fibromyalgia.
A poster titled "Outcome of TENS for Fibromyalgia: Randomized Sham-Controlled Trial" will be presented at the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP) 2021 Virtual World Congress on Pain June 9-11 & 16-18. Key reported results include:
- In the intention-to-treat (ITT) population, the treatment difference in the Patient Global Impression of Change (PGIC, primary endpoint) was not significant (sham 3.24 ± 0.26, active 3.58 ±
0.25, p=0.351). However, in a pre-specified subgroup analysis of subjects with elevated baseline pain sensitivity, the active treatment group exhibited a significant and clinically meaningful
improvement compared to sham (sham 3.09±0.40, active 4.24 ± 0.37, p=0.032).
- Several secondary endpoints were positive in the ITT population. The reduction in the mean FIQR Total Score was significantly greater for active treatment (-14.0 ± 2.1) compared to sham (-6.6 ±
2.2), p=0.001. The Brief Pain Inventory (BPI) interference subscale and the painDETECT questionnaire (PDQ) also exhibited significant improvements compared to sham.
- There were few TENS related adverse events, and all were minor and self-limited.
An oral presentation titled "Baseline Pain Sensitivity Predicts Responder Rates of Wearable TENS Use in Fibromyalgia: Analysis of a Double-Blinded Randomized Sham-Controlled Trial" will be given at the 3rd International Virtual Congress on Controversies in Fibromyalgia (Fibromyalgia2021) on June 24-25. Key reported results include:
- In the ITT population, the FIQR responder rate (≥15% reduction) was 56% for the active device compared to 35% for sham (p=0.029).
- In subjects with elevated baseline pain sensitivity, the PGIC responder rate was 58% (active) versus 30% (sham), p=0.024. The pain responder rate (≥30% reduction) was 58% (active) versus 18%
(sham), p=0.001.
0 Kommentare