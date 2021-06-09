 
ibex Advances its Virtual Training Solution to Drive Superior Customer Engagement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021   

Part of the Company’s Wave X Technology Platform, ibex Training Simulator Speeds Operations Ramp-Up and Optimizes Omni-Channel Customer Experiences

WASHINGTON, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a global leader in business process outsourcing (BPO) and end-to-end customer engagement technology solutions, today announced enhancements to ibex Training Simulator, a virtual solution designed to accelerate agent learning, create best-in-class customer experiences, and enhance customer satisfaction across digital and traditional communication channels.

ibex Training Simulator pairs the company’s BPO 2.0 technology expertise with its industry-leading global training operations to quickly ramp agent proficiency, while enabling its customers to enhance and digitally transform their customer experience. The solution creates a level of preparedness and empowerment that not only enhances customer engagement, but also:

  • Reduces time to proficiency: Training simulator’s speed to green can achieve a 50 percent reduction in training and proficiency ramping.

  • Meets and exceeds KPIs: Increased agent knowledge and empowerment built through ibex Training Simulator accelerates achievement of CSAT and performance goals.

  • Ensures predictability: Mitigate business risk, while protecting and enhancing brand reputation.

The ibex progressive learning approach uses scenario-based learning. These simulations are guided by three key steps designed to recreate real-life situations for agents, then guides them through decision options and subsequent results. The knowledge gained provides agents with real-world, hands-on experience without real-world consequences.

“The Covid-19 era has dramatically accelerated the need for companies to adapt to a new digital world where their customers dictate how and where they would like to engage,” said Jim Ferrato, CIO, ibex. “In order to succeed in this environment, front line agents need to be well trained and versed in how to best communicate with customers and create more personalized and engaging experiences. ibex Training Simulator helps agents master common scenarios and build critical expertise, then utilize that knowledge in the real world to help deliver a world-class customer experience.”

ibex Training Simulator is part of the Wave X technology platform, a dedicated technology hub that drives optimal customer interactions, contact center performance and digitally transformed customer experiences through an end-to-end set of capabilities.

About ibex
ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global contact center of scale consisting of 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.  

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 24,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X technology platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Media and Investor Contact:
Brad Jones
ibex
+1 (720) 643-8731
brad.jones@ibex.co





