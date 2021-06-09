IRIS, a New Look Vision Group Inc. company, teams up with DIAGNOS in a multi-year agreement to implement Artificial Intelligence technology with support from the INVEST-AI Program

BROSSARD, Quebec, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“ DIAGNOS ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) (FRA: 4D4A), a leader in early detection of critical health issues, is pleased to announce the signing of a multi-year agreement with IRIS The Visual Group (1990) Inc. (“ IRIS ”), creating a world leading platform launch for the deployment and enhancement of Artificial Intelligence (“ AI ”) based tests, screening for vascular changes in the retina for optometry clinics.

Initially, implementation of AI at IRIS will cover the province of Quebec in a multi-step approach as per the agreement with the INVEST-AI program. The INVEST-AI Program is managed by IVADO Labs, who receives financial contributions from the Government of Quebec to facilitate the transfer of AI to industry.

“IRIS continues to be at the forefront of implementing technology driven solutions for clinical optometry and optical retail. The combination of technological advancement and clinical experience will help elevate the health care experience and improve patient outcomes. Artificial intelligence will raise our standard when it comes to quality of care and we are eager to collaborate with DIAGNOS,” said Eric Babin, President of IRIS.

In addition, DIAGNOS has entered into a 7-year agreement with New Look Vision Group Inc. (“New Look Vision”), IRIS’ parent company. The New Look Vision network totals 406 locations operating across North America. Outside of the initial implementation, supported by the INVEST-AI Program, this agreement further supports the development and deployment of AI across the broader network.

DIAGNOS algorithms installed in our data center in Montreal will examine the retina images of patients. Patient’s retina images are transmitted using a secure internet connection. DIAGNOS then provides the results of the AI assisted examination back to the optometrist in the form of a report. The optometrist may then use the results of the report to assist in managing treatment and potential referral. DIAGNOS is reimbursed based on a click fee per patient which includes 2 pictures of the retina (left eye and right eye).