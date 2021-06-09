USA Equities Corp Announces Co-Promotion Agreement with ENP Network for AllergiEnd and Upcoming University of Miami CME Workshop

ENP Network will provide marketing and advertising support focused on the 27,843 sole proprietor nurse practitioners in its network. The products covered by this agreement include AllergiEnd’s allergy diagnostic and allergen immunotherapy products and the upcoming University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine Allergy Diagnostics and Allergen Immunotherapy Virtual CME event on June 26, 2021.

West Palm Beach, FL, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Equities Corp. (OTCQB: USAQ), a company focused on value-based healthcare solutions and physician-directed digital medicine, today announced it has entered into a co-promotion agreement with ENP Network, the largest web-based services provider to the nurse practitioner (NP) community and nurse practitioner associations with over 260,000 members.

“We are very excited to be partnering with ENP Network which will further expand our independent medical provider customer network, leveraging ENP’s extensive network and industry knowledge of the nurse practitioner sector. Our AllergiEnd allergy diagnostic and allergen immunotherapy products are well suited to provide nurse practitioners with enhanced chronic disease management, preventive solutions and value-based digital tools to evaluate and treat their patients. These procedures are also reimbursable under existing government and private insurance programs, providing NPs with an additional revenue stream for their practice. We look forward to announcing additional industry partnerships as we continue to execute on our growth strategy,” stated USAQ Chief Executive Officer Troy Grogan.

“In addition, the co-promotion of the upcoming University of Miami Allergy Diagnostics and Allergen Immunotherapy Virtual CME event also further expands our potential audience and industry visibility by educating medical practitioners relevant to our solutions to enhance patient quality of life through highly-targeted digital medicine and point of care support,” concluded Grogan.

About USA Equities Corp.

USA Equities Corp. (OTCQB: USAQ) is focused on providing value-based healthcare solutions, clinical informatics and algorithmic personalized medicine including digital therapeutics, behavior-based remote patient monitoring, chronic care and preventive medicine. The Company’s products are intended to allow general practice physicians and other medical practitioners to increase revenues by cost effectively diagnosing and treating chronic diseases that are generally referred to specialists. The Company’s products and information service portfolio are directed toward prevention, early detection, management and reversal of allergies, cardio-metabolic and other chronic diseases. Our principal objectives are to develop proprietary software tools, point of care devices and approaches, providing more granular, timely and specific clinical decision-making information for practicing physicians and other health care providers to address today’s allergy prone, obese, diabetic and cardiovascular disease population.