SOLUTIONS 30 SE (the Company) informs its shareholders that they have until midnight 21 June 2021 to send their proxy and voting form to the Company.

The duly completed and signed proxy and voting form must be sent by email to investor.relations@solutions30.com no later than 21 June 2021 (midnight, Luxembourg time), together with a certificate of ownership as of the record date which remains unchanged, i.e. 16 June 2021.