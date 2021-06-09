 
Xeriant Announces Joint Venture with XTI, Developer of World’s Fastest, Longest-Range Commercial VTOL

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 14:05   

XTI’s revolutionary hybrid-electric TriFan 600 aircraft has presales that now top $1.3 billion

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTC PINK: XERI), (“Xeriant” or “the Company”), a new aerospace technology and advanced materials holding company, announced today that it has signed a definitive joint venture agreement with XTI Aircraft Company (“XTI”), a privately held cleantech aviation company based in Englewood, Colorado. The agreement will focus on the development of XTI’s revolutionary hybrid-electric fixed-wing TriFan 600, the fastest and longest-range vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (VTOL) in the world. Further details of the collaboration between Xeriant and XTI will be revealed at the upcoming June 14th press conference at the Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum in Denver, Colorado.  

“The TriFan 600 will transform the light commercial aircraft market, providing eco-friendly, on-demand air travel without compromising safety and performance,” stated Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant. “In my view, no other VTOL aircraft comes close. It is an honor to be associated with XTI’s world-class management team which has developed and certified over 30 new aircraft over their careers.”

“We are pleased with the significant progress our company has made over the past two years, improving the TriFan 600’s design while strengthening our team and raising capital. The joint venture with Xeriant is an important step in accelerating development as we look toward building a full-scale prototype and formulating our test and certification plans. Our presales for the TriFan 600 now top $1.3 billion, which is a testament to the remarkable demand for our aircraft’s unique design and capabilities,” commented Robert LaBelle, CEO of XTI Aircraft.

For updates on the live press conference, be sure to sign up for our newsletter at https://www.xeriant.com/newsletter or follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/xeriant). The Company will issue a news release with a link to the live press conference before the market opens on Monday, June 14, 2021. Institutional investors and press may call Xeriant’s investor relations department at (818) 923-5302 to receive a press packet and investor slide deck.

About Xeriant

Xeriant, Inc. (d.b.a. Xeriant Aerospace) is a holding and operating company taking an active role in Advanced Air Mobility (“AAM”), the technological revolution enabling the aerospace industry’s transition to more efficient, sustainable, and autonomous flight operations. AAM promises to expand accessibility and applications for aerial services across the economy through the development and safe integration of new aircraft with vertical flight capability (VTOL), which facilitate the point-to-point transport of passengers and cargo. Xeriant is located at the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida adjacent to the Boca Raton Airport. The Company is an OTC Markets public company trading under the stock symbol, XERI.

