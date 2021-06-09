 
Whole Earth Brands, Inc. to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference

CHICAGO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FREE), today announced that Chief Executive Office Albert Manzone and Chief Financial Officer Andy Rusie will host a presentation at the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on Wednesday, June 23rd at 9:10 AM ET.

The live audio webcast will be accessible in the News & Events section on the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.wholeearthbrands.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands is a global food company enabling healthier lifestyles and providing access to premium plant-based sweeteners, flavor enhancers and other foods through our diverse portfolio of trusted brands and delicious products, including Whole Earth Sweetener, Wholesome, Swerve, Pure Via, Equal and Canderel. With food playing a central role in people’s health and wellness, Whole Earth Brands’ innovative product pipeline addresses the growing consumer demand for more dietary options, baking ingredients and taste profiles. Our world-class global distribution network is the largest provider of plant-based sweeteners in more than 100 countries with a vision to expand our portfolio to responsibly meet local preferences. We are committed to helping people enjoy life’s everyday moments and the celebrations that bring us together. For more information on how we “Open a World of Goodness,” please visit www.WholeEarthBrands.com.

