Whole Earth Brands, Inc. to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference

CHICAGO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FREE), today announced that Chief Executive Office Albert Manzone and Chief Financial Officer Andy Rusie will host a presentation at the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on Wednesday, June 23rd at 9:10 AM ET.



The live audio webcast will be accessible in the News & Events section on the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.wholeearthbrands.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.