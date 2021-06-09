 
SHARC Energy to Ship Two Piranha T15’s for Seniors’ Living Development

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC Energy" or the “Company”) has received a purchase order for two PIRANHA T15’s that will be installed in each of the two thoughtfully-planned residences at Trico LivingWell in Kingsland by Trico Living Well Inc, a subsidiary of Trico Group of companies..

The PIRANHA T15 is a self-contained wastewater heat pump system that has a proven track record of reducing up to 100% of CO2 emissions involved in a building’s hot water production. These two units represent the 2nd and 3rd installation of a PIRANHA system in Alberta.

Trico LivingWell is Calgary’s newest older adult living community. These communities are designed for those who embrace independence and active living – while facilitating inclusivity and togetherness through a healthier, more empathetic and personalized approach to aging.

“Trico LivingWell is the first older adult community in Canada pursuing the vigorously vetted International WELL Building Standard version 2 (WELL v2TM) Certification in advancing human health and well-being,” says Grace Su, Executive Director at Trico Living Well Inc.. “Our intentional decision to incorporate this system is founded on our corporate philosophy of ‘Doing Well by Doing Good’, to be social and environmental conscientious to people, communities and mother earth.”

This order was made thanks to SHARC Energy’s partner Riada Sales Inc., who is part of the Company’s manufacturer representative network that market and sell SHARC Energy technology across North America. SHARC Energy continues to educate and create awareness of its products through its representative network.

“Sales in a market like Alberta where natural gas is dominant can prove to be difficult for a clean energy technology like ours,” said SHARC Energy CEO Lynn Mueller. “However, this project highlights the growing trend of forward-thinking businesses and business owners understanding the need to reduce carbon emissions as stewards of the environment.”

SHARC and PIRANHA systems have 25 installations in progress or operating in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Australia. SHARC Energy anticipates these numbers to continue to grow as the global focus on reducing the use of fossil fuels is accelerated through policy and incentives.

These units are anticipated to ship before June 30, 2021.

About SHARC Energy  

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in energy recovery from the wastewater we send down the drain every day. SHARC Energy’s systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating one of the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water production for commercial, residential and industrial buildings.

