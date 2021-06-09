Investview (''INVU'') Continues Leadership Team Investment and Announces the Appointment of Ralph R. Valvano as New Chief Financial Officer and Jayme McWidener as Chief Accounting Officer

Mr. Valvano’s prior experience included the positions of CFO/COO of J.C. Flowers Asset Management, part of a $15 billion-dollar private equity firm, Financial and Operations Principal (FinOp) of J.C. Flowers Securities, a FINRA registered broker-dealer, and CFO of Flowers National Bank NA. Prior to that, Mr. Valvano held various roles at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and ended his tenure as the Global Investment Bank Management Controller. Mr. Valvano began his career as a financial services auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Eatontown, NJ, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investview, Inc. (OTCQB: INVU), a diversified financial technology company that through its subsidiaries and global distribution network provides financial technology, education tools, content, research, and management of digital asset technologies with a focus on Bitcoin mining and the new generation of digital assets, today announced that Ralph R. Valvano has been named Chief Financial Officer, effective June 7 th , 2021.

Mr. Valvano brings 26 years of global finance and transformation experience to Investview. He has a proven track record of delivering operational excellence, sustainable performance, and transformative change to innovative companies.

Mr. Valvano succeeds Ms. Jayme McWidener, who served with Investview since 2017 and as chief financial officer since 2019. Ms. McWidener has been promoted to Chief Accounting Officer. Mr. Valvano and Ms. McWidener, along with the Company’s seasoned financial team, will oversee the Company’s financials and investor relations, while ensuring a smooth transition of the Company’s expanding business operations.

Joe Cammarata, CEO, commented, “As Investview focuses on our next chapter of profitable growth, I’m excited to welcome Ralph as our new chief financial officer and to our executive leadership team particularly during a pivotal time when our business is undergoing an exciting strategic transformation. We are committed to advancing our long-term strategic priorities of accelerating organic growth, supplemented through business expansion and acquisitions. Ralph’s proven financial leadership, strong financial acumen and deep capital markets experience are expected to drive Investview’s continued financial performance through strengthening our balance sheet, and managing risk to deliver long-term sustainable growth for our shareholders. His extensive experience, enterprise-thinking and deep expertise in large, financial services organizations, paired with his leadership qualities make him an excellent addition to our experienced leadership team.”