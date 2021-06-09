 
checkAd

Investview (''INVU'') Continues Leadership Team Investment and Announces the Appointment of Ralph R. Valvano as New Chief Financial Officer and Jayme McWidener as Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 14:00  |  46   |   |   

Eatontown, NJ, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investview, Inc. (OTCQB: INVU), a diversified financial technology company that through its subsidiaries and global distribution network provides financial technology, education tools, content, research, and management of digital asset technologies with a focus on Bitcoin mining and the new generation of digital assets, today announced that Ralph R. Valvano has been named Chief Financial Officer, effective June 7th, 2021.

Mr. Valvano’s prior experience included the positions of CFO/COO of J.C. Flowers Asset Management, part of a $15 billion-dollar private equity firm, Financial and Operations Principal (FinOp) of J.C. Flowers Securities, a FINRA registered broker-dealer, and CFO of Flowers National Bank NA. Prior to that, Mr. Valvano held various roles at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and ended his tenure as the Global Investment Bank Management Controller. Mr. Valvano began his career as a financial services auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Mr. Valvano brings 26 years of global finance and transformation experience to Investview. He has a proven track record of delivering operational excellence, sustainable performance, and transformative change to innovative companies.

Mr. Valvano succeeds Ms. Jayme McWidener, who served with Investview since 2017 and as chief financial officer since 2019. Ms. McWidener has been promoted to Chief Accounting Officer. Mr. Valvano and Ms. McWidener, along with the Company’s seasoned financial team, will oversee the Company’s financials and investor relations, while ensuring a smooth transition of the Company’s expanding business operations.

Joe Cammarata, CEO, commented, “As Investview focuses on our next chapter of profitable growth, I’m excited to welcome Ralph as our new chief financial officer and to our executive leadership team particularly during a pivotal time when our business is undergoing an exciting strategic transformation. We are committed to advancing our long-term strategic priorities of accelerating organic growth, supplemented through business expansion and acquisitions. Ralph’s proven financial leadership, strong financial acumen and deep capital markets experience are expected to drive Investview’s continued financial performance through strengthening our balance sheet, and managing risk to deliver long-term sustainable growth for our shareholders. His extensive experience, enterprise-thinking and deep expertise in large, financial services organizations, paired with his leadership qualities make him an excellent addition to our experienced leadership team.”

Seite 1 von 3
BTC zu USD jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Investview (''INVU'') Continues Leadership Team Investment and Announces the Appointment of Ralph R. Valvano as New Chief Financial Officer and Jayme McWidener as Chief Accounting Officer Eatontown, NJ, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Investview, Inc. (OTCQB: INVU), a diversified financial technology company that through its subsidiaries and global distribution network provides financial technology, education tools, content, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material
US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Oil Companies Under Pressure by Activists, Investing in Fusion Energy: US Nuclear and MIFTI Ready with Fusion System in 36 Months
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
Bitfarms Provides Corporate Update
09.06.21
Marktgeflüster: Viermal am Allzeithoch gescheitert!
09.06.21
Wie der Trend Nachhaltigkeit dem Stromfresser Bitcoin schaden kann
09.06.21
Bitcoin als offizielles Zahlungsmittel & Aktien nur pure Zockerei?
09.06.21
The Countdown Begins: 9 Days Until the Davido Live! Global Unity Concert Sponsored by Shrucoin Cryptocurrency. Davido, King of Afro Beats, Ask 2 Million Fans to Support His Livestream on June 18th
09.06.21
Bitcoin – die Linie der Wahrheit?
09.06.21
Bitcoin – naht die Entscheidung?
09.06.21
Videoausblick: Bitcoin, Meme-Aktien, S&P 500 - was auffällt!
09.06.21
Tagesausblick: DAX: Rücksetzer voraus?
08.06.21
Marktgeflüster: Wall Street mit Achterbahnfahrt, Bitcoin auf Talfahrt!