Global Diversified Marketing Group CEO Paul Adler Updates, NASDAQ Up-Listing, Sales, Growth and 2021 Second Half Highlights

Strong Investor Outlook with Anticipated Up-listing to NASDAQ Market Exchange

ISLAND PARK, N.Y., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc. (OTC: GDMK), a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to present the following letter to shareholders from our Chairman and CEO Paul Adler.

Dear GDMK Shareholders:

As we approach the mid-point of 2021, this is a good time to review and reflect upon some of the important accomplishments and the growth that Global Diversified Marketing Group has recently delivered.

At present, GDMK owns a portfolio of trademarked brands; Biscottelli, Dolcibono, Bonbon de Paris, Coco Bliss and Fruttata. We manufacture numerous SKUs under each brand in the snack item category, which are produced out of Italy, France, Eastern Europe, Greece, and other countries. The products are imported into the United States, and our Company has direct relationships with Fortune 500 companies.

One of the major developments over the past several months is that we've been working with a major consumer club store and they have given us placement in their Northeast locations. We hope to expand this relationship into other regions as we move forward.

After the exciting progress we have made, up-listing to the NASDAQ is the next strategic step for Global Diversified Marketing Group. A NASDAQ listing should provide greater liquidity for our shareholders, attract institutional investors, increase the visibility of the Company and raise our overall profile.

The listing of GDMK shares on the NASDAQ will be subject to several regulatory requirements, including review of the Company and acceptance for listing by NASDAQ. Of course, there can be no assurance that NASDAQ acceptance will be granted but we are very optimistic about our prospects and making every effort to improve the likelihood of a NASDAQ listing sometime in 2021.

Looking at the 2nd half of 2021 and beyond, we have seen a growing demand for our products and expect this trend to continue. We anticipate very strong growth in the months ahead.

Our goal is to attract long-term shareholders for GDMK as we believe in demonstrating strength in our company's top line revenue growth with our current product lines as well as potentially executing on future acquisitions in this space as part of our roll up strategy.

Financial results so far this year have shown record growth. We are extremely pleased with our first-quarter results in which we generated a 142% revenue increase over prior-year levels. Our results demonstrate that we are on a significant growth trajectory and have already surpassed almost half of last year's revenues in the first quarter of 2021 alone. Additionally, we posted record profits after excluding non-cash stock-based compensation.

