Dorman Announces More Than 320 New Products, Including More Than 75 Aftermarket Firsts

COLMAR, Pa., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM ) is introducing more than 320 new products this month, including more than 75 aftermarket-first solutions, to give repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix a wide range of cars and trucks.

Hydrocarbon injector nozzles for heavy duty and medium duty truck makes such as International, Freightliner and Western Star trucks.

Front and rear drive shafts for more than 4 million vehicles in operation.

36 more unique part types, ranging from exhaust hardware to steering knuckles, that were formerly only available from the original vehicle manufacturer.



This month’s OE FIX solutions include an aftermarket-first radiator coolant hose connector for more than 6.5 million Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles. Fixing a failed plastic coolant hose connector usually requires replacing the entire coolant hose assembly, only to risk having to replace it all over when the brittle plastic connector breaks again. Dorman’s OE FIX coolant hose junction (part number 47157) is made from aluminum for durability, and because the connector itself is available separately, it’s perfect for the price-conscious customer who still wants a premium solution.

Dorman is also excited to announce a new OE FIX fuse block module (601-700) for Chevrolet Malibu sedans from 2014 to 2015, and the 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited. Until now, when this module failed, repair shops had to buy and install an entire new assembly. Dorman’s team saw this unnecessary expense and developed this direct-replacement module that’s available separately to help save service technicians and vehicle owners time and money.

Other highlights from this month’s new product announcement include: