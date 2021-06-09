BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Secures $133k Contract with Blockchain Foundry Inc. for Adoption of Syscoin-Based Assets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG'' or the "Company") ( CSE: BIGG , OTC: BBKCF , WKN: A2JSKG ), owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ) ("BIG"), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring, and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce a partnership with Blockchain Foundry Inc. ( blockchainfoundry.com ) (“BCF”) (CSE:BCFN) to provide an unparalleled regulatory compliance solution for stablecoin creators. BCF’s senior technical team developed the Syscoin protocol and BCF has built substantial proprietary technology which leverages the Syscoin blockchain.



BIG and Blockchain Foundry will launch a combined product offering to create scale, transparency, and security for stablecoins. BitRank Verified and QLUE will be integrated within the Blockchain Foundry’s on-chain compliance solution and wallet to wallet transaction monitoring capabilities. The combined capabilities produce real-time risk mitigation and more to entities operating stablecoins.

Security tokens require rule sets and additional checks, and the combined offering will bring trust and compliance to the blockchain, making it accessible for broad adoption. Furthermore, as stablecoins are centrally issued, and regulation stipulates regular checks, entities can now track exchanges on a transactional level with this new joint solution. These entities can apply pre-authorization compliance to each transaction for preventative measures instead of reactive like other solutions without requiring the onboarding to custody solutions. The public nature of BIGG and Blockchain Foundry means added transparency with audit checks at required intervals. The first phase of integration includes BitRank Verified for which BIG will receive $133k in fees from Blockchain Foundry to seed the initial data set for Blockchain Foundry’s compliance product ahead of its official launch later this year. BitRank Verified and QLUE will be available to customers through Blockchain Foundry’s product integration enabling an additional layer of regulatory compliance for issuers while generating additional revenue for both organizations.